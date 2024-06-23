Sheffield United are preparing for life back in the Championship after their relegation from the Premier League.

The Blades were only promoted to the Premier League in the 2022-23 season, but they were relegated straight back to the Championship after an incredibly disappointing campaign.

United finished bottom of the table after winning just three games all season and accumulating a total of 16 points, and the 104 goals they conceded is the most of any team in top flight history.

Premier League standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 17 Nottingham Forest 38 -18 32 18 Luton Town (R) 38 -33 26 19 Burnley (R) 38 -37 24 20 Sheffield United (R) 38 -69 16

Manager Chris Wilder failed to make an impact after replacing Paul Heckingbottom in December, but the 56-year-old has led the Blades to promotion from the Championship before, and it could be a busy summer as he looks to rebuild his squad.

A host of senior players have left Bramall Lane at the end of their contracts, including Wes Foderingham, Jordan Amissah, George Baldock, Max Lowe, Chris Basham and Oliver Norwood, and there are likely to be plenty more incomings and outgoings over the coming months.

However, The Daily Telegraph reported last month that an American consortium are in talks with United owner Prince Abdullah about a potential takeover, and that is having a big impact on the club's transfer business.

There is no doubt that Wilder has a lot of work to do this summer, and with so much uncertainty at the club, it remains to be seen whether the Blades will be able to challenge for an immediate return to the Premier League next season.

Ally McCoist issues Sheffield United prediction

Speaking to Football League World, pundit Ally McCoist admitted that he does not believe United will be among the promotion contenders in the Championship next season, instead predicting that Leeds United, Luton Town and West Bromwich Albion will go up.

"I’d firstly go with Leeds. I think they’ll kick on from the disappointment of the playoff final defeat," McCoist said.

"They could easily drop off, but I don’t think they will – their support won’t allow it. I can see them getting promoted.

"I don’t see Sheffield United coming back up, but I would love to see Luton Town get promoted again.

"I know they got relegated, but out of the clubs that went down last season, I thought they were the ones that gave it a real go.

"Burnley and Sheffield United never really got going, but every time teams would face Luton, they’d know they were in a game. If they can keep that spirit and that siege mentality that they’ve got at home, I think they can go up as well. I’d love to see them do it – I know they went down last year, but I enjoyed the level of performances.

"I’m expecting a more consistent challenge from West Brom next season, to be honest with you. They were another team who were on the periphery a little bit, and I think they can dig a bit deeper and go one further next season.

"If you were to put me in a corner, I’d say West Brom, Luton and Leeds."

Tough times could be ahead for Sheffield United in the Championship

It is difficult to disagree with McCoist's view that United will not be promoted next season, and it is an opinion that many will share.

After such an underwhelming season in the Premier League, a huge rebuild is needed at Bramall Lane, but the takeover situation is making it incredibly challenging for Wilder.

It was reported this week that Peterborough United defender Harrison Burrows was set to have a medical with the Blades, but The Star claim that a deal "may rest on increased funds either from a takeover or the sale of one of their valuable assets".

Burrows would be an excellent signing for United having scored an impressive 12 goals and provided 18 assists in 58 games for Posh in League One this season, but he will surely be on the radar of other Championship clubs, and he could potentially join one of the Blades' promotion rivals if they are unable to seal a deal.

The takeover uncertainty is also affecting the pursuit of Luton Town's Gabriel Osho and Preston North End's Alan Browne, while United have already missed out on the signing of Luke Ayling, who made a permanent move to Middlesbrough last month after his release by Leeds.

In addition to the impact on the club's recruitment, the Blades are also struggling to tie down the likes of John Egan, Ben Osborn and Oli McBurnie to new contracts, and losing the experienced trio would be a huge blow to Wilder.

United are believed to be looking to sell Anel Ahmedhodzic, Vinicius Souza, Anis Slimane and Benie Traore this summer, while they could also cash in on Gustavo Hamer, so Wilder's options may be further depleted, and he may not have the funds to replace those who depart.

The takeover being completed would ease a lot of the club's current problems, but as United know all too well, it can often be a lengthy process with no guarantee that it will actually go through, and with just over a month until the start of the season, supporters will be increasingly concerned.

There are also question marks over whether Wilder is the right man to take the club forward given his poor record since returning to the club for a second spell in December.

Chris Wilder's record during his second spell at Sheffield United (according to Transfermarkt) Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage 26 3 5 18 11.5%

Wilder was arguably fortunate to get the Blades job after his spells at Middlesbrough and Watford, and while he does have credit in the bank with supporters, he will need to start well next season or he could find himself under pressure.

United will start next season on -2 points, and although that is far from an insurmountable total for Wilder's side to make up, it could have a detrimental impact if they were to get off to a bad start.

It seems unlikely that the Blades will be involved in a relegation battle, but it is essential that the club's off-field issues are resolved as soon as possible or they could face another difficult season in the Championship.

United will likely be on the end of many predictions like McCoist's over the coming weeks, and Wilder and his players will need to prove the doubters wrong if they are to challenge for promotion next season.