‘Just the kind of player we need’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer link emerges involving Norwich City striker

West Brom have been linked with a loan move for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, as reported by Alan Nixon on Twitter.

The 29-year-old featured 31 times for The Canaries last season, but a mere seven of those appearances came from the start.

Hugill netted four times in the league for the Norfolk club last season, adding a fifth in the FA Cup against Coventry City.

Despite his first-team opportunities being hindered by the excellence of Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, Hugill has emerged as a good scorer of goals in England’s second-tier over the years. The former Preston North End front man has netted 46 times in just over 200 Championship appearances.

West Brom, who have already made a flying start to the new campaign, find themselves in second place, with three successive victories following an opening day draw at Bournemouth.

Despite the electric start that West Brom’s front three have made, it appears that Valerien Ismael has been in the market for an extra forward this summer for quite a while now.

Andre Gray and Daryl Dike have both been linked with a move to the promotion-chasing Baggies, with this latest link providing further evidence of their perceived pursuit of strengthening their attacking options.

Here, we take a look at how some West Brom fans have reacted to the potential arrival of Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill…

Jordan hugill on a loan 😂 where has that £17m from the sale of MP gone? #wba — cohen stokes (@cohenstokes) August 25, 2021

Really don't think Hugill is a bad signing at all, miles better than any out and out forward we have didn't start many games for Norwich last season but did really well at QPR the year before and is a handful, decent move #wba — Ian Moss (@Mossi28) August 25, 2021

Jordan Hugill can't say I'm buzzing with excitement….. 😩 #WBA

We need 3 more in ASAP! — DOOD (@DoodWBA) August 25, 2021

I think this is a good move. He’s a real grafter and unlike anything we have. #wba — Leon (@enjaybeedotcom) August 25, 2021

Hugill. That's a decent option. Sounds like just the kind of player we need. Certainly puts the Dike rumours to bed. #wba — JR (@thejonreeve) August 25, 2021

Hugill perfect for the way big val plays willing to do the dirty work and press from the front,may not be the signing people wanted but he'll bag 10/15 goals #wba — Leigh Southall🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Leighwbafc1) August 25, 2021

Gotta remember Val clearly sees something in Hugill and our team. Trust the process and see how it pans out, not a stand out signing for sure but we’ve missed out on a few players as it is. #wba — Liam ❼ (@wbaIiam) August 25, 2021

Jordan Hugill. Albion very close to sealing that loan. Cheap, fits the system and no risk. Proven at this level. #WBA — WBA (@WestBromTN) August 25, 2021

Really not sure what to think about Jordan Hugill. Haven’t watched him enough. Got to be better than Zohore though… #wba — John (@johnwba01) August 25, 2021