Norwich City

‘Just the kind of player we need’ – Many West Brom fans react as transfer link emerges involving Norwich City striker

Published

2 mins ago

on

West Brom have been linked with a loan move for Norwich City striker Jordan Hugill, as reported by Alan Nixon on Twitter. 

The 29-year-old featured 31 times for The Canaries last season, but a mere seven of those appearances came from the start. 

Hugill netted four times in the league for the Norfolk club last season, adding a fifth in the FA Cup against Coventry City. 

Despite his first-team opportunities being hindered by the excellence of Finnish striker Teemu Pukki, Hugill has emerged as a good scorer of goals in England’s second-tier over the years. The former Preston North End front man has netted 46 times in just over 200 Championship appearances.

West Brom, who have already made a flying start to the new campaign, find themselves in second place, with three successive victories following an opening day draw at Bournemouth.

Despite the electric start that West Brom’s front three have made, it appears that Valerien Ismael has been in the market for an extra forward this summer for quite a while now. 

Andre Gray and Daryl Dike have both been linked with a move to the promotion-chasing Baggies, with this latest link providing further evidence of their perceived pursuit of strengthening their attacking options. 

Here, we take a look at how some West Brom fans have reacted to the potential arrival of Norwich City’s Jordan Hugill…


ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: 'Just the kind of player we need' – Many West Brom fans react as transfer link emerges involving Norwich City striker

