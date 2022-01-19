‘Just the boost that Huddersfield need’ – Terriers eyeing Swansea City player move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Jamie Paterson has been linked with a move to Huddersfield Town, according to Wales Online.

The player has fallen out with those in charge at Swansea City following a contract dispute which may now look to be the cause of his exit from the club.

So, would he be a good signing for Huddersfield? And do they need him?

We quizzed our FLW writers…

Ned Holmes

Paterson has been a revelation since swapping Bristol City for Swansea City and he could be just the boost that Huddersfield need ahead of the second half of the season.

Carlos Corberan’s side are in the play-off mix but the teams around them are getting stronger and the Terriers need to do the same.

Adding Paterson, who has proven himself an asset as both a goal-scorer and a creator this term, would do just that.

He’s a player that can come up with magic moments, which should help Huddersfield claim wins in games they might’ve drawn in the first half of the campaign.

It could end up being the difference between making the play-offs and missing out.

Billy Mulley

The addition of Paterson would be excellent for any Championship club, bar maybe Fulham, as he possesses the attacking drive, quality and confidence to consistently make a real impact at the final third.

His vision, dribbling ability and subsequent end-product have all been key themes at the Swansea.com Stadium this season, with the Swans quickly warming to the 30-year-old.

However, his unhappiness with his contract situation in South Wales could be one lucky Championship club’s gain, and Huddersfield look set to challenge.

Paterson would certainly bolster Huddersfield’s promotion chances, while this versatility would be a huge boost for Corberan.

Ultimately, there are not many, if any better but possible signings that the Terriers could make this month.

Ben Wignall

If Paterson were to secure a move to the Terriers then obviously he would be returning to a place he knows well, which always helps.

And I believe that going from a Russell Martin team to a Corberan one – both who implement similar styles of football – would be a seamless transition for Paterson if he were to make a return to the John Smith’s Stadium.

Paterson’s early season form was nothing short of remarkable for the Swans and it has perhaps tailed off in recent weeks, but he’s already shown he can do it consistently.

For whatever reason though his contract stand-off with Swansea means that he’s likely to depart, and this could be a really good pick-up for a play-off chasing side in Huddersfield.

They perhaps lack a major creative spark in the final third – Josh Koroma is inconsistent, as is Duane Holmes whilst Sorba Thomas has been the main leading light and Paterson could really compliment the latter in terms of creating and scoring goals.

If Huddersfield can do a deal for the 30-year-old then in my mind it’s a no-brainer.