There is never a dull day at Charlton Athletic in recent times, and owner Thomas Sandgaard is once again proving to be a hard nut to crack.

The ownership situation at The Valley has been up in the air for months - at times it has looked as though the Dane has been on the verge of selling the League One outfit but as the 2022-23 season comes to a close this weekend, he is still in charge at the Londoners.

Now, a fresh twist has emerged and it appears that there is a long way to go when it comes to a potential sale of the Addicks.

What is the latest on the Charlton Athletic takeover situation?

It looked as though Atlanta-based businessman Marc Spiegel was going to be the next owner of Charlton, but in recent days his bid to buy the club have seemingly fallen through.

His exclusivity to buy the club has expired and that has let another known consortium back into the running - one involving ex-Sunderland director Charlie Methven.

Methven has been spotted at many Charlton games and his group looked to be close to a breakthrough when he was allowed to appoint the likes of Jim Rodwell and Ed Warrick to roles ahead of an expected full takeover back in December.

A 90 per cent purchase for £8.5 million was agreed but in February that collapsed - now though Methven's group have come back to the table, with American billionaire Joshua Friedman involved as well.

An offer of £10.5 million was placed last week, but Ben Ransom of Sky Sports has now revealed that this has been rejected by Sandgaard, who is looking for north of £12 million for the club.

As you can imagine, Addicks supporters aren't particularly thrilled with the latest developments regarding the club's ownership.

Some have even started to compare him to the much-maligned previous owner Roland Duchatalet, who was eventually hounded out of the club after years of misery.

Others are in disbelief that the offer of £10.5 million has not been accepted by Sandgaard when he bought the club for just £1.