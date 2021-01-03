‘Just retire please’, ‘Totally out of touch’ – These Watford fans are furious after player tweet following Swansea loss

Watford lost ground in the race for automatic promotion as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Swansea City yesterday.

Tom Cleverley had given the Hornets the lead in the first-half, but Jamal Lowe scored twice, once in each half, to condemn new boss Xisco Munoz to his first defeat since taking over.

The Swansea forward’s celebration had people talking after the game, as he cheekily went up to the GoPro that Watford keeper Ben Foster has in his net.

The former Manchester United man has been uploading videos from the game to his YouTube channel, and he took to Twitter to send a light-hearted message as he debated whether to include it in his next one.

That feeling when you are deciding whether to include the Jamal Lowe celebration in your next YouTube video 🤔 pic.twitter.com/6YZEKy620h — Ben Foster (@BenFoster) January 3, 2021

However, it’s fair to say that the Watford fans didn’t find the funny side of Foster’s tweet, as many criticised the keeper, suggesting it shows the 37-year-old doesn’t care enough.

Here we look at some of the responses from Twitter…

Should be more worried about your performances. Ever since you have become a ‘media celebrity’ your performances have dropped. Think maybe ditch the go-pro for a couple weeks and focus on goalkeeping. — Oliver Hamilton (@OliverH59228763) January 3, 2021

These guys are simply totally out of touch… — JOHN WHITE (@Ngonge69JOHN) January 3, 2021

We are becoming the laughing stock of the league #watfordfc — Chris Agrios (@ChrisAgrios) January 3, 2021

Can we start Bachmann next game. Hopefully he will take being a professional footballer seriously. I'm a big fan of you Ben but if you want to be a youtuber now can you just retire please. — Mike Taff (@Fahacourtbar) January 3, 2021

As a Watford fan you've got to do it, we take the rough with the smooth. Fair play to him for being the first to think of it. — James Anthony (@jamesanthony126) January 3, 2021

This obsession with Social Media that has infected the club since the FA Cup S/F is a virus that needs to be curbed. You've been brilliant, but do you really think this is what your fans want to see after a defeat? Like Troy your focus has gone. You are losing all respect. — Eddy Brimson (@EddyBrimson) January 3, 2021

Not funny Ben. Cost us 3 points yesterday — Sam Ucko🐝 (@Sam_ucko) January 3, 2021