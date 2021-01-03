Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Just retire please’, ‘Totally out of touch’ – These Watford fans are furious after player tweet following Swansea loss

Published

24 mins ago

on

Watford lost ground in the race for automatic promotion as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Swansea City yesterday.

Tom Cleverley had given the Hornets the lead in the first-half, but Jamal Lowe scored twice, once in each half, to condemn new boss Xisco Munoz to his first defeat since taking over.

The Swansea forward’s celebration had people talking after the game, as he cheekily went up to the GoPro that Watford keeper Ben Foster has in his net.

The former Manchester United man has been uploading videos from the game to his YouTube channel, and he took to Twitter to send a light-hearted message as he debated whether to include it in his next one.

However, it’s fair to say that the Watford fans didn’t find the funny side of Foster’s tweet, as many criticised the keeper, suggesting it shows the 37-year-old doesn’t care enough.

Here we look at some of the responses from Twitter…


