‘Just rename us to Aston Albion’ – These fans react to update concerning West Brom figure

West Brom’s head of academy recruitment, Steve Hopcroft, is poised to join Aston Villa after handing in his resignation at The Hawthorns.

Hopcroft is a well-respected figure at Albion, having played a role in helping several exciting talents come through the ranks.

The likes of Nathan Ferguson, Kyle Edwards and Rekeem Harper have all played a part in the first-team squad this season, with the academy figure involved in aiding their development.

However, Hopcroft is set to move, with Birmingham Live revealing this evening that he had informed the Baggies of his intention to leave and they also claim that he is set to join bitter rivals Villa.

If that does happen, he will be the second figure to move from Albion across the Midlands after academy manager Mark Harrison did the same last season and his influence is believed to have played a part in the Premier League side bringing in former West Brom youngster Louie Barry in January.

So, it’s a potential move that has got people talking and here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

The story in the Mail so people don't have to go reading it is it says he's quit Albion but they haven't let him leave and placed him on gardening leave instead. Obviously wanting compo for him to move to us. — Kev Wilson 🦁 (@luckysalt) March 13, 2020

Massive head sound bloke though — The General Draper (@DraperGeneral) March 13, 2020

To replace Dean Smith? — Ashley Ingram (@Ingramash) March 13, 2020

Just rename us to Aston Albion at this point lads — Jack Greawish 🇿🇼 (@AVFCGreawish) March 13, 2020

Be a great appointment — Ross Thorpe (@rossthorpe) March 13, 2020

But why I keep getting told West Brom are going places 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dan Renshaw (@DanRenshawAVFC) March 13, 2020