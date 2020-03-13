Latest News
‘Just promote us now’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to EFL’s latest announcement
The EFL has recently announced that they have postponed all matches until 3rd April at the earliest amid the coronavirus outbreak across the UK.
One club that might be slightly frustrated with this is Leeds United, who have been on an impressive run of form in recent weeks.
Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won their last five league games in the Championship, which has seen them move to the top of the second-tier standings.
But with no matches in place until April, they’ll be hoping they can build on their positive performances when they’re due back in action in their next game against Blackburn Rovers on 3rd April.
Leeds also took to social media to acknowledge the EFL’s decision, and it certainly sparked a reaction from supporters across the globe.
📰 The FA, Premier League, and EFL have collectively agreed to postpone games until 3 April
— Leeds United (@LUFC) March 13, 2020
Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest announcement from the EFL.
Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….
YOU BETTER STILL GET PROMOTED
— MOTweets (@MOTweets1919) March 13, 2020
At least Augustin and Poveda have more time to ‘get used to the system’ 🤣
Might even see Forshaw back on the pitch! Or is that too far?
— tomdansk (@tomdansk) March 13, 2020
Just knock it on the head n declare us champions, start in the prem when all this blows over
— Rob (@Rob__Robinson) March 13, 2020
Just promote us now… get it over with 😏🥳🥳
— Tom Button (@TomButtonmoon) March 13, 2020
Good lads need a rest and big Kev can get fit then onwards to the premiership
— martin (@bigpaparunner) March 13, 2020
Bottled it
— Matty (@mattyahb) March 13, 2020
Noooooooo!!!!
— Lenny (@Run_lenny) March 13, 2020
Forshaws gonna be match fit
— Jack (@Jackm96x) March 13, 2020
Now take a well earned breather lads and come back stronger and seal the deal 👍 MOT
— Mr Twitch (@MrTwitch10) March 13, 2020
Murderball Wednesday and Saturday for next 3 weeks
— CJ Parker (@cerileedsfan) March 13, 2020
