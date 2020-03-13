Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘Just promote us now’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to EFL’s latest announcement

Published

9 mins ago

on

The EFL has recently announced that they have postponed all matches until 3rd April at the earliest amid the coronavirus outbreak across the UK. 

One club that might be slightly frustrated with this is Leeds United, who have been on an impressive run of form in recent weeks.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won their last five league games in the Championship, which has seen them move to the top of the second-tier standings.

But with no matches in place until April, they’ll be hoping they can build on their positive performances when they’re due back in action in their next game against Blackburn Rovers on 3rd April.

Leeds also took to social media to acknowledge the EFL’s decision, and it certainly sparked a reaction from supporters across the globe.

Plenty of the Elland Road faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on this latest announcement from the EFL.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Can you get full marks on this Leeds higher or lower quiz? 

1 of 15

Was John Charles' record goalscoring season higher or lower than 40 goals?


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just promote us now’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans react to EFL’s latest announcement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: