‘Just pay whatever is needed’ – Many Portsmouth fans react to update concerning Millwall man

7 mins ago

Portsmouth would reportedly be very interested in signing Millwall midfielder Ben Thompson should the opportunity arise, which has caused a stir among the Fratton Park faithful.

The 25-year-old impressed while on loan at Pompey in the first half of the 2018/19 campaign – barely missing a game while scoring three times and adding three assists.

Thompson has been linked with a move back to the South Coast club in previous windows and it seems this summer is no different.

According to Andrew Moon from the BBC, there would be significant interest from Pompey should Millwall be open to letting the midfielder leave this summer.

Thompson’s current deal is set to expire next summer, meaning the Championship club may be open to cashing in on him as they risk losing him for free at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

The midfielder featured 34 times for Millwall last term but just 19 of those were from the start, highlighting his struggles to cement himself as a key man at The Den.

Though they’ve been burnt in the past, it seems the majority of the Fratton Park faithful would love to see Thompson return to the South Coast club.

The update has certainly caused a stir on Twitter…


