Sheffield Wednesday

‘Just our luck’, ‘Just had flashbacks’ – These Sheffield Wednesday react to club update

Published

12 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have been drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the FA Cup.

The Owls have had a mixed season so far, with Darren Moore’s men just outside the play-off places after a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Whilst the priority will be the league this season, attention will turn to the FA Cup next month, and the club confirmed they had been given a home tie against the Green Army.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently top of the third tier, so it was the toughest opponent the Owls could’ve been drawn against.

The fans will also have bad memories of their previous clash with Plymouth, as the Yorkshire outfit were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Home Park in what was a low point for the current team.

Therefore, it’s fair to say the prospect of facing the League One leaders hasn’t gone down well with the support. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


