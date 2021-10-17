‘Just our luck’, ‘Just had flashbacks’ – These Sheffield Wednesday react to club update

Sheffield Wednesday have been drawn against Plymouth Argyle in the first round of the FA Cup.

We will face @Only1Argyle in the first round of the @EmiratesFACup at Hillsborough! #swfc — Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 17, 2021

The Owls have had a mixed season so far, with Darren Moore’s men just outside the play-off places after a 2-2 draw against AFC Wimbledon yesterday.

Whilst the priority will be the league this season, attention will turn to the FA Cup next month, and the club confirmed they had been given a home tie against the Green Army.

Ryan Lowe’s side are currently top of the third tier, so it was the toughest opponent the Owls could’ve been drawn against.

The fans will also have bad memories of their previous clash with Plymouth, as the Yorkshire outfit were comfortably beaten 3-0 at Home Park in what was a low point for the current team.

Therefore, it’s fair to say the prospect of facing the League One leaders hasn’t gone down well with the support. Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…

That's the end of that then. You know things are bad when you are playing another League One club & expect a loss. We ONLY just won against a League Two club in Mansfield. — SwfcFan (@SwfcFan12) October 17, 2021

Quite literally the worst draw possible — 🦉 (@ejc18671) October 17, 2021

That’s us out, didn’t want a cup run anyway😒 — Harry Lister (@HarryLister13) October 17, 2021

I've just had flashbacks. — Ty (@TyTheOwl_) October 17, 2021

Literally worst draw u can get. — Luke Pearson (@lukepeo1867) October 17, 2021

Just our luck. — Geoff Duke (@GeoffDuke11) October 17, 2021

That’s us out then. — ChansiriOut (@The5herriff) October 17, 2021