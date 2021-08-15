‘Just obscene’, ‘Far too good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on key man after role in Doncaster win

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win of the season yesterday after they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0, with a moment of magic from Barry Bannan setting the Owls on their way.

The classy midfielder has been a key player for Wednesday over the years and, to the surprise of some, he has remained at Hillsborough following relegation to League One.

And, Bannan showed his quality against Doncaster on Saturday, with his excellent curling shot breaking the deadlock in the 72nd minute as Darren Moore’s men went on to pick up three points.

As well as the quality goal, Bannan was once again assured and impressive in possession and he stepped up when the team needed him in front of the Hillsborough crowd.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14 The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls? Chris Brunt Steven MacLean Sean McAllister Marcus Tudgay

Unsurprisingly, the performance of the Scotsman prompted a lot of responses from the Owls support, who were delighted with the 31-year-old.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Bannan doubters and dissenters quiet tonight 🤫 Class display and goal from the wee man, solid start for #swfc in general & clearly more to come from teammates just getting to know each other and the club. Positivity 💯 — Rick Bentley (@19Crouchy) August 14, 2021

Iorfa and hutch best CB pairing in league by a mile, Bannan best player in league 1 and it’s not even close! #swfc — M (@mattyn1991) August 14, 2021

Bannan – far too good for league 1

Green – my new player I love to hate

Adeniran – underrated

Darren Moore – football genius, changed the game with his subs 🙌 #swfc — James (@james94swfc) August 14, 2021

Barry Bannan is the best player in this league, won’t be told different. #SWFC — ً (@MLWIV14) August 14, 2021

Give Bannan the Player of the season trophy already. He’s the best player in this league by a country mile #swfc — Ben🥶 (@Bxn_s6) August 14, 2021

2 things:- 1) Not sure I’ll ever like one up top! 2) Can’t remember 2 as I’ve finished the red wine! 3) Whoever decided to bring Hutch back? 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 4) Bannan in League 1 is just obscene 5) Was going to be what (2) was but I can’t remember! It’ll come to me! #swfc — Matt Glossop 🦉💙 (@Jinja_Owl) August 14, 2021

On current ability Barry Bannan is the greatest ever player to play in L1 #swfc https://t.co/44GXZyD1ZN — Josh🦉 (@Joshww42) August 14, 2021