Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Just obscene’, ‘Far too good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on key man after role in Doncaster win

Published

2 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday picked up their first win of the season yesterday after they beat Doncaster Rovers 2-0, with a moment of magic from Barry Bannan setting the Owls on their way.

The classy midfielder has been a key player for Wednesday over the years and, to the surprise of some, he has remained at Hillsborough following relegation to League One.

And, Bannan showed his quality against Doncaster on Saturday, with his excellent curling shot breaking the deadlock in the 72nd minute as Darren Moore’s men went on to pick up three points.

As well as the quality goal, Bannan was once again assured and impressive in possession and he stepped up when the team needed him in front of the Hillsborough crowd.

Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 14

The first goal in the 06/07 season came in the third game, a 1-1 draw with Burnley. Who struck for the Owls?

Unsurprisingly, the performance of the Scotsman prompted a lot of responses from the Owls support, who were delighted with the 31-year-old.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just obscene’, ‘Far too good’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans heap praise on key man after role in Doncaster win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: