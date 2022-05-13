“Just not wholly convinced” – 56-year-old considered for Blackburn Rovers manager’s job: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Carlos Carvalhal is being considered for the vacant managerial position at Blackburn Rovers, as per a report from Lancs Live.

The former central defender, is currently in charge at home town club Braga of the Portuguese top division, with his side in fourth position.

Carvalhal, who is no stranger to the English game, has managed Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea City during a 24-year stint as a manager thus far.

With the Owls, Carvalhal guided his side to a Championship play-off final, where they were beaten by Hull City.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared three thoughts regarding Blackburn’s interest in the 56-year-old…

Alfie Burns

It’s by no means a bad appointment when you look at the work that Carvalhal did firstly with Sheffield Wednesday and then Swansea City.

However, as the years have rolled by, it’s now five seasons since he led Wednesday to their second successive play-off appearance in the Championship and things have changed within the division.

The platform is there at Blackburn to go on and be successful, I’m just not wholly convinced that of the candidates mentioned, Carvalhal is going to be the supporters’ first choice.

We’ve seen Daniel Farke linked, for example, who has won the division in two of the last three years. He’s available and surely should be the leading contender ahead of Carvalhal, whose relative success in the division was some time ago.

That being said, the project might not suit Farke and might suit Carvalhal, who might also interview better for the job.

He’s a decent manager and is certainly one that supporters can get behind. I’m just not sure it fuels belief like a Farke would.

Adam Jones

Carvalhal certainly wouldn’t be the worst appointment and may implement a style of play that suits some of their youngsters including John Buckley and Tyrhys Dolan.

Also having plenty of experience in English football with Sheffield Wednesday, taking them close to the top tier on a couple of occasions, they could certainly do a lot worse than the 56-year-old.

However, he has managed quite a few sides and that could be a potential red flag at a time when Rovers need stability and another manager in for the long term.

Having that stability under Tony Mowbray seemed to benefit Rovers so they should look for another long-term appointment again. I’m sceptical about whether Carvalhal would be that man.

Carla Devine

Carlos Carvahal would be a good potential appointment for Blackburn Rovers. He has plenty of experience in management and has consistently done quite well.

He has experience in the Championship with Sheffield Wednesday and did well winning 56 of his 131 games when in charge. Therefore, he has shown he can do well at this level.

Admittedly, he was not so successful in the Premier League and that is where Blackburn are aiming to get to. However, there’s no point thinking about who would manage them there if they can’t get there.

Therefore, Carvahal could do well and take the side up to where they want to be.