‘Just not good enough’, ‘Diabolical’ – Many Fulham fans lambast individual following Coventry horror show

Despite getting back to winning ways in midweek against Swansea City, Fulham were dealt a real shock on the road this afternoon as Coventry City hammered them at the CBS Arena.

The Cottagers haven’t been at their best since returning since the international break, with several of their players suffering from niggling injuries.

It’s led to losses to the likes of Blackpool and Reading and a draw against Bristol City made it just one win in their lat four matches, but a 3-1 success over the Swans and an Aleksandar Mitrovic hat-trick made it seem that Marco Silva had got his team well and truly back.

23 questions about some of Fulham’s best ever academy graduates – Can you score full marks?

1 of 23 How old is Ryan Sessegnon? 19 20 21 22

The Portuguese head coach will have been delighted to see his side a goal to the good at half-time against the Sky Blues, but things deteriorated rapidly in the second 45 minutes with Mark Robins’ side ending up resounding 4-1 victors.

There were many poor individual performances for the away side but one player who was criticised more than most is midfielder Josh Onomah.

He started over one of this season’s star performers in Jean Michael Seri and he played a part in Coventry’s equaliser as he and team-mate Tim Ream ran into each other, leaving Fulham easy pickings for the prolific Viktor Gyokeres.

Fulham fans have been reacting to Onomah’s performance and there’s no positives to display.

Gazzaniga and Onomah can’t be in the squad next game. Diabolical — Harry (@Barnettski) October 2, 2021

Onomah rightly hooked – has been absolutely dire #FFC — thurbs62 (@thurbs62) October 2, 2021

Did anyone wake up Onomah yet or he is still asleep #FFC — Al at Fulham (@AlatFulham) October 2, 2021

Performances from Onomah and Ream deserve a special mention today. If it isn't Tosin and Mawson against QPR after that then I don't know what to think… #FFC — Sam Wheeler (@wheelerdeeler) October 2, 2021

Onomah is having a tough game, need seri asap. — Brendan cronin (@bwcronin) October 2, 2021

Take onomah off now he is just not good enough — Darren (@Darren28465467) October 2, 2021

Onomah is so bad. How is he still at the club? Let alone starting games. — James (@JBrianR91) October 2, 2021

Onomah has been pretty awful so far. Not his game today — Col 🕷 (@Caitch22) October 2, 2021