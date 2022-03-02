“Just need stability” – Cardiff City’s major decision on Steve Morison: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Cardiff City announced that Steve Morison has signed a contract extension as the club’s manager until the end of next season.

The announcement came after the Bluebirds built a 16 point cushion on the relegation zone, increased by their 1-0 win over Derby County on Tuesday evening.

Morison has shown a clear desire to integrate younger players into the first team since taking over from Mick McCarthy, which certainly fits in line with the club hierarchy’s cost cutting attempts and it will be interesting to see what kind of backing he receives in the summer transfer window.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if they believe that extending Morison’s contract beyond the end of the season was the right decision…

Josh Cole

This particular call was a no-brainer for Cardiff as they have stepped up their performance levels since handing over the reins to Steve Morison.

Although the Bluebirds are yet to deliver the goods on a consistent basis in the Championship, they have shown more than enough promise to justify the decision to extend Morison’s stay.

Particularly impressive during their recent home fixtures, Cardiff have managed to seal victories over Nottingham Forest, Peterborough United and Derby County.

By providing Morison with funds to improve his squad this summer, there is no reason why the Bluebirds cannot go on to achieve a relative amount of success at this level in the 2022/23 campaign.

Declan Harte

This is the right move for Cardiff to make at this point.

Morison has helped steer the ship away from a potential relegation battle.

Finalising the manager for next season now also allows him to work on the several player contracts that are set to expire at the end of the season.

This should give the club the stability it needs going into the next campaign.

Morison also seems to have a good rapport with the players, who have performed well for him and with full commitment.

It remains to be seen whether Morison is the man to fling the club forward to a promotion challenge, but right now Cardiff really just need the stability to maintain a mid-table position before that concern can really be challenged.

George Dagless

Morison has done a good job at Cardiff City and it looks as though they are well on the way to safety in the Sky Bet Championship this season, with them building some good momentum and looking as though they’re enjoying their football under him.

He’s clearly adapted quickly to managerial life and made no secret of wanting the opportunity to show what he can do, so I’m pleased for him that he’s been rewarded for his early work with this opportunity.

He’ll now be looking to use the summer to build further and then try and put together a more promising season next year.