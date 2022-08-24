“Just makes no sense” – Burnley fan pundit gives verdict on fresh bid for midfielder

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Following Vincent Kompany’s arrival as manager at Turf Moor this summer, the new boss has been hard at work securing new signings to take his side forward.

There have been plenty of new arrivals for the club this summer although with the summer transfer window open until the end of the month, Kompany is still keen to get some final names through the door.

Throughout the summer, someone of interest to the club has been Rotherham United’s Ben Wiles with Burnley having had a number of bids for his services rejected.

As per our exclusive Football League World report, the Clarets have made a new offer as a final attempt to sign the player who has been with Rotherham United for his whole career.

With that in mind, we asked FLW’s Burnley fan pundit Ben Livingstone for his thoughts on the potential signing: “I’m going to be honest, I don’t think we need another midfielder at the minute.

“We need a centre-back and we need a striker. So for me, Ben Wiles is a bit of a pointless signing. I don’t know why he particularly wants to get him in.

“I know Adam Phillips might be going out on loan but it just makes no sense to me. We’ve got Ashley Westwood now who’s coming back to fitness, you’ve got Cork, Cullen, Bastien, Westwood that can all play in those sort of six roles where we have two in the six roles, so we have back-up already there. Brownhill can play there as well.

“So for me it’s a really pointless one and I wouldn’t be paying anywhere near the money that was rejected last time never mind a new offer on top of that so I don’t think we need a midfielder at all, there’s bigger priorities at the minute.”

Quiz: Can you name which club these 26 ex-Burnley midfielders play for currently?

1 of 26 Josh Benson Blackpool Grimsby Town Barnsley Arsenal

The Verdict:

Ben Wiles would likely be a good signing for Burnley and at just 23-years-old he could be an exciting prospect in terms of future development.

However, as Ben says, this doesn’t feel like a signing the Clarets particularly need especially with the transfer deadline so close and therefore, Vincent Kompany should be putting his efforts into making different signings.

We know Burnley need to be scoring more goals which is crucial to their success this season so you can’t help but feel this should be a priority for the boss with anything else coming later.

The Athletic reported that the bid rejected for Wiles earlier in summer was £2million plus add-ons and you do have to question whether he is worth anymore at this stage for Burnley.