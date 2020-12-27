‘Just make our Christmas’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans send message to one man after his contribution to win over Wycombe

It was a good day for Bristol City on Saturday, as they ended a three-game losing run with a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Ashton Gate.

Things started well for the Robins, with Chris Martin’s close range header giving the hosts a half time lead.

However, Wycombe responded midway through the second half, as Gareth McCleary drew the Chairboys level with his second goal of the season.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden responded by bringing striker Famara Diedhiou off the bench in search of the winner, a move which paid off with just three minutes remaining, as a stunning strike into the top corner was enough to secure all three points for the Robins.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Bristol City fans were keen to pay tribute to Diedhiou as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with a number urging the striker to extend his contract at Ashton Gate beyond the end of this season, when his current deal is set to expire.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Has to start vs Luton. Sign the contract! — Eddie Waddell (@eddiesphone) December 26, 2020

Get that contact signed now — Warb. (@Reggie_118) December 26, 2020

Offer the bloke a million a week ffs — Ethan (@bcfcEJ) December 26, 2020

Need to keep hold of Fam, we’ll 100% regret it if we don’t.

CTID, OTIB, COYR. — Ben walker (@waggwan) December 26, 2020

Give this man a start let alone a contract! — Dan Williams (@DanATPWilliams) December 26, 2020

Game changer 🐐 — Samuel⚡️ (@LovegroveSamuel) December 26, 2020

Just make our Christmas and sign fam its the only thing to make sense off in 2020!! @famara2001 — zdug (@zakkoooo) December 26, 2020