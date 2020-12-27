Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘Just make our Christmas’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans send message to one man after his contribution to win over Wycombe

Published

10 mins ago

on

It was a good day for Bristol City on Saturday, as they ended a three-game losing run with a 2-1 win over Wycombe Wanderers at Ashton Gate.

Things started well for the Robins, with Chris Martin’s close range header giving the hosts a half time lead.

However, Wycombe responded midway through the second half, as Gareth McCleary drew the Chairboys level with his second goal of the season.

Bristol City manager Dean Holden responded by bringing striker Famara Diedhiou off the bench in search of the winner, a move which paid off with just three minutes remaining, as a stunning strike into the top corner was enough to secure all three points for the Robins.

Perhaps not surprisingly, plenty of Bristol City fans were keen to pay tribute to Diedhiou as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game, with a number urging the striker to extend his contract at Ashton Gate beyond the end of this season, when his current deal is set to expire.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just make our Christmas’ – Plenty of Bristol City fans send message to one man after his contribution to win over Wycombe

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: