This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Wrexham sat on 28 points from their opening 15 games, manager Phil Parkinson should be very happy with the team's performance.

A third place spot having just been promoted from League Two is nothing to sniff at.

However, no matter how good a team's performance becomes, there are always former players who fans wish could make a return to the club.

Reminiscing on times gone by supporting his beloved Wrexham, our Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice marked out one former player he would bring back to the current squad and why they would fit into the current system.

That player was Andy Morrell.

The striker enjoyed two spells at Wrexham and highlighted himself as an out-and-out forward who could always find the net.

The striker also had notable stints at Coventry City, Blackpool and Bury during his career.

Andy Morrell always knew how to find the net with Wrexham

Speaking to FLW, our Wrexham fan pundit Liam Grice earmarked Andy Morrell as a player he would love to add to Phil Parkinson's current squad. Liam said:

"There's only one player for me and that's Andy Morrell. I probably mentioned him before, but he was one of my favourite players to watch growing up. He was a forward for Wrexham during two spells and he just knew where the net was. At the moment I think that's what we really need.

"If he were to come back in his prime he'd certainly be the best striker in our team and one of the best in the division, so there's no doubt whether he'd have the quality to score goals."

Morrell had one particular standout season for Wrexham, and it came in 2002/03, when the team were playing in League Two.

Andy Morrell stats 2002/03 - as per FBRef League Games 45 Goals 34 Goals/90 0.78 Assists 6 Shots On Target/90 1.84

40 goal contributions in 45 games was an incredibly impressive return.

Morrell has recently been coached by former Liverpool striker Ian Rush, whose knowledge may have had a profound impact on his game, as he had only managed two goals the previous season.

34 league goals also made Morrell the highest scoring player in all of the top four English divisions that season.

His impressive stint was helped by forming a deadly partnership with skillful forward Lee Trundle, who also bagged 11 times that season. A move to Coventry City was earned off the back of this campaign, a club where Morrell would go on to make 98 league appearances.

Andy Morrell also possessed excellent leadership qualities at Wrexham

Fan pundit Liam also highlighted how Morrell's leadership was a key part of his skillset, and an attribute that would be well-valued in Phil Parkinson's side today. Liam mentioned:

"I think his leadership qualities went under the radar, as he eventually became player-manager at the club as well.

"This would be quite a good aspect to have with Phil Parkinson's side. He just knows how to score goals, he's clever on the ball and he would really add to this side."

Morrell rejoined Wrexham in 2010, and became the club's player-manager after Dean Saunders' departure to Doncaster Rovers in September 2011.

The striker twice led Wrexham to the National League play-offs, losing once to Luton Town in the semi-final, and once in the final to Newport County. He also added a further 25 goals to his Wrexham tally while managing the club in the fifth tier.

It is clear that our pundit's assessment of Morrell rings true, as he took on the mantle of managing Wrexham for two-and-a-half years while continuing to play for the club.

65 league goals also does not lie, as Morrell had a marksman's finish in the lower leagues.

Related "Extra push" - Wrexham: Pundit issues January challenge to Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney Carlton Palmer thinks the Red Dragons need a new forward to help them achieve a third successive promotion

With Parkinson's side third in the League One table and four points adrift of the summit, it makes sense that a former club legend such as Morrell would be identified as a player the club would want to bring back to help steer them back towards the second tier of English football.