Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Just isn’t good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by one man in Millwall defeat

Published

8 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-1 by Millwall at the Den this afternoon and many Owls fans have been left frustrated by the performance of Joey Pelupessy. 

The Wednesday midfielder gave away the penalty that started the hosts’ turnaround, dragging down Ryan Leonard six minutes before the half.

Kenneth Zohore scored from the spot to cancel out Callum Paterson’s opener and then the Lions moved into the ascendancy in the second half.

Scott Malone, Ben Thompson, and Tom Bradshaw all found the net in the last half-hour to ensure the result was beyond down and the scoreline was comprehensive.

Beyond a mistake that was arguably game-changing, the Dutchman had reasonable afternoon – connecting with 93% of his passes, losing possession just four times and winning four of his seven defensive duels (Sofascore).

Pelupessy has re-established himself in the Owls side this season and become a particularly important player over the last few months – starting their last nine games in a row.

Bannan? Reach? – Can you name which Sheffield Wednesday player scored each these 15 goals this season?

1 of 15

Who scored the club's first league goal of the season?

Even so, he doesn’t seem to have impressed fans of the Yorkshire club today, with many left frustrated by his display against Millwall.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just isn’t good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by one man in Millwall defeat

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: