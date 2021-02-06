‘Just isn’t good enough’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated by one man in Millwall defeat

Sheffield Wednesday were beaten 4-1 by Millwall at the Den this afternoon and many Owls fans have been left frustrated by the performance of Joey Pelupessy.

The Wednesday midfielder gave away the penalty that started the hosts’ turnaround, dragging down Ryan Leonard six minutes before the half.

Kenneth Zohore scored from the spot to cancel out Callum Paterson’s opener and then the Lions moved into the ascendancy in the second half.

Scott Malone, Ben Thompson, and Tom Bradshaw all found the net in the last half-hour to ensure the result was beyond down and the scoreline was comprehensive.

Beyond a mistake that was arguably game-changing, the Dutchman had reasonable afternoon – connecting with 93% of his passes, losing possession just four times and winning four of his seven defensive duels (Sofascore).

Pelupessy has re-established himself in the Owls side this season and become a particularly important player over the last few months – starting their last nine games in a row.

Even so, he doesn’t seem to have impressed fans of the Yorkshire club today, with many left frustrated by his display against Millwall.

Read their reaction here:

Poor from Pelupessy to give the penalty away like that.

For the second game in a row, Wednesday take the lead away from home and are pegged back by a penalty… More of the same reaction/outcome from Bournemouth needed now #SWFC — Added On Time (@added_on_time) February 6, 2021

Really want to get behind NT as it’s best football we’ve played for years. But the substitutions this game have been dreadful. Pelupessy should’ve been brought off at half time. We lacked pace up front so we should’ve brought windass on then. Why is reach still playing? #swfc — Charlie Cassidy (@CharlieCassid20) February 6, 2021

Brainless foul from Pelupessy undid all the really good work of the first half. But you simply cannot wilt like that – utterly abysmal after the equaliser. Inexplicable when we were so good for the opening 30 mins. Write it off quickly and go again. #swfc — Peter Hanson (@PeterHanson89) February 6, 2021

Palmer, Pelupessy, Reach. Not going anywhere but down if we keep picking these. #swfc — Me (@haddington) February 6, 2021

What did reach do at Bournemouth to get a start today and again he’s done absolutely nothing. He doesn’t deserve to play. Get him off #swfc along with Pelupessy — Dean Missere (@DeanMissere) February 6, 2021

Game over. Threw this away, Pelupessy’s stupid tackle put them right back into this #swfc — BartyOwl (@TheBartman277) February 6, 2021

Pelupessy must be like Patrick Viera in training how he starts every game I don’t know — Louis (@L0uisW00d) February 6, 2021

How anyone can come on here and defend pelupessy, he just isn’t good enough… #swfc — Louie Hodkin (@LCHodkin) February 6, 2021