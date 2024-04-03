Kalvin Phillips is currently on loan with West Ham United, but the England international has been linked with a return to Leeds United from Manchester City.

Man City spent £42 million on the England international nearly two years ago, but the presence of Rodri saw limited game time for him, and with Euro 2024 fast approaching, the 28-year-old was allowed to depart the Etihad Stadium for the Hammers in January.

It hasn't gone as he would have hoped so far, though. After the recent defeat to Newcastle United, Phillips was caught making an offensive gesture to angry away supporters, who had plenty to say to him as he was getting on the team coach.

That added to collecting a red card against Nottingham Forest and a major mistake that gifted Bournemouth a goal during a recent 1-1 draw as well.

It has recently been reported by Give Me Sport that a return to West Yorkshire this summer could be a possible next step in his career if the club is promoted to the Premier League. Phillips enjoyed the most successful period of his career at Leeds, having come through the ranks of the club’s academy system.

Following that initial report, The Sun are reporting that the Whites remain keen on a reunion with the midfielder and believe £30 million could be enough for him to seal a deal back to Elland Road - although a loan could be the most feasible solution.

Kalvin Phillips' Leeds return has too many red flags

FLW’s Leeds United fan pundit Kris Smith has questioned the logic regarding a deal for Phillips, with too many issues for Leeds to overlook.

"For me, a loan is the only way Kalvin Phillips coming back to Leeds makes any sort of sense," Kris said when speaking to Football League World.

"But, even then, we'd be committing to his huge wages, which is just illogical for a team like us, if we get promoted.

"Phillips would be awesome for any team in the league, if he can get back to his best form.

"However, every single reason that I've seen justifying Phillips always comes with a big 'if' attached to it.

"It's - 'if he gets back to form' or 'if he gets himself fit again' or 'if he stays injury free'.

"I just don't understand why we should be committing to a signing that is by no means likely to guarantee success.

"It just doesn't really make any sense. The only reason so many fans are clamouring to have him back at Leeds is sentiment because he's a hero of the club.

"Nothing from his performances since leaving Elland Road in 2022 suggest that he'd be worth signing.

"If you forget that he is a former Leeds player and just look at his form purely objectively, there is nothing you would see apart from red flags, unfortunately.

"So I think we should steer well clear of him and look elsewhere."

Kalvin Phillips' total games since leaving Leeds United (As of April 3rd - all competitions per Transfermarkt) Season Club Appearances 2022/23 Manchester City 21 2023/24 Manchester City 10 2023/24 West Ham United (loan) 9 N/A England 8 (of 31 total apps)

Leeds should look to steer clear of a Kalvin Philips reunion

Not only is his form an issue, as well as wages, but Phillips turns 29 next season, and whilst Leeds may well be in need of experience in certain areas, the midfield is not one of those.

Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara and Ilia Gruev - as well as teenage sensation Archie Gray - represent strong options in the middle of the park for Leeds should they win promotion, and if Farke desperately wants to add someone else to that pack, then there are better value for money players than Phillips.

As Smith alludes to, a loan deal may make the most sense from a Leeds perspective, but Phillips needs a permanent switch and fresh start away from his current situation at the Etihad.

Phillips' best career form and development came with the Whites, but there are simply too many issues to ignore given what has transpired with both Man City and West Ham in the last 18 months or so.