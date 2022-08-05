“Just have the edge” – Preston North End fan pundit offers score prediction for Hull City fixture

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End opened their Championship campaign with a 0-0 draw against Wigan and had to settle for a point in the first game of the new season.

Even with a new strikeforce of Emil Riis and Troy Parrott, the side couldn’t find the back of the net and eventually were reduced to ten players when Ched Evans was sent off.

North End played some good football at times and even had a huge chance to open the scoring at the end of the first half. However, new signing Parrott missed his one v one and Riis duly missed the follow up. They won’t want a repeat this weekend though as Hull come to Deepdale.

In their Championship fixture, Hull managed to seal a win over Bristol City and with many unsure of how the Tigers will fare this campaign, the club themselves will be hoping they look up rather than down the division.

Both of the clubs then will fancy getting three points in this fixture and it should make for an interesting contest. With North End boss Ryan Lowe still after his first win of the new season though, Preston North End’s Football League World fan pundit Sam Weeden has said he feels the club should have the advantage and that his side should ‘just have the edge’ over Hull and should pick up the win.

Speaking about the fixture then, he said:”Regarding the Hull game, I know they got off to a decent start, obviously beating Bristol City despite a controversial penalty and Preston North End had in the end what was quite a frustrating draw against Wigan, I think when we went down to ten men it was quite acceptable after that.

“But I mean we had some big chances at 0-0, at the end of the first half, with eleven men to really capture the winner but didn’t get it. Going into that though, there’s no reason why both teams won’t fancy this. On paper, they’ll both look at it as winnable but I think Preston will just have the edge in this one. I think another week on the training ground for the new lads to sort of bond in, Alvaro Fernandez was only signed that week before the Wigan game, same going for Troy Parrott.

“I think the fact they’ve had a whole week on the training ground to really make these combinations work that we saw so well against Hearts and the second half against Leicester, I think there’s no reason why we can’t win, we have a better squad on paper.

“I think the Parrott and Riis partnership is going to do really well with each other, so I’m going to go with a Preston North End 2-1 Hull City on Saturday.”

The Verdict

Preston North End have made some very good signings this summer so far and even though they haven’t added another striker to the first-team squad like Ryan Lowe wanted, they should be up for this fixture.

With the signing of Troy Parrott, they do have a player there that is capable of bagging the goals at this level. He has a lot of potential and the player might have missed a big chance last week but he had only been at the club for a few days and he’ll now have had the time with Emil Riis and others on the training field, as Sam says, to get used to the way PNE play.

However, the Hull side already look solid this year and they’ll feel they can get another three points this weekend. You wouldn’t be surprised if the Tigers did go to Deepdale and bag the win, with them too making some decent additions during the transfer window.

Preston want to make Deepdale a hard place to go to though and if they can get off to a good start here, they could achieve that this season.