‘Just hand us the league now’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react as club confirm another summer signing

Ipswich Town have confirmed the signing of Rangers centre-back George Edmundson, with the 23-year-old arriving at Portman Road on a four-year deal.

Edmundson had found himself out in the cold at Ibrox since his seven-game suspension for breaching Covid-19 rules back in November and despite having the opportunity to impress manager Steven Gerrard in pre-season, he has opted to move south of the border and return to England once again.

The defender, who can also play as a central midfielder, graduated through Oldham Athletic’s youth system before moving to Rangers in 2019, but struggled to make a lasting impact in Scotland and was loaned out to Derby County in February this year after serving his suspension.

He made ten appearances in the Championship for the Rams and scored in their vital 2-0 victory over Huddersfield Town to keep them afloat in the second tier. With this, Wayne Rooney’s side were said to be keen on taking the 23-year-old back to Pride Park for another loan spell.

However, Paul Cook’s Ipswich Town have swooped in and taken advantage of the second-tier side’s transfer embargo by getting a permanent deal wrapped up quickly. The fee is reported to be in the region of £1m.

After seeing their ninth arrival of the summer come in, let’s take a look at how Ipswich Town fans have reacted to this latest development with the centre-back set to be a key part of Cook’s plans next term.


