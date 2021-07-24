Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘Just give us the trophy now’, ‘Fantastic news’ – These QPR fans react to latest transfer news

Published

7 mins ago

on

After finishing ninth in the Championship last season, it looks as though Queens Park Rangers are making strides to become a Premier League team once again judging by their summer business.

Charlie Austin said he’d return to Loftus Road on a permanent basis if the club were willing to show some ambition and that’s what they are doing – with he and two other loanees in Sam Field and Jordy de Wijs being tied down early doors to permanent contracts after their successful spells last season.

Some new faces have arrived at Loftus Road as well, such as Andre Dozzell, Sam McCallum and Jimmy Dunne to give Mark Warburton a lot more depth, but there’s a signing that R’s fans have been waiting on for weeks now.

After his loan stint at the club last season, the permanent addition or Norwegian midfielder Stefan Johansen has been the priority for a while now, and a breakthrough finally occurred yesterday when a deal was agreed for the 30-year-old.

Johansen’s arrival from Fulham has finally been confirmed by the Hoops after they paid a £450,000 fee, per The Athletic, to the Cottagers for his signature – and R’s fans are over the moon at the acquisition.


