“Just give us the title” – Sheffield Wednesday fan pundit reacts as Owls linked with transfer swoop for Rangers man

Sheffield Wednesday have had a very busy summer as Darren Moore looks to build a squad that can push for promotion this season.

Whilst the Owls appear to have made some very smart additions, with several of the new recruits having proven themselves at this level in the past, the boss is still hoping to do more in the market.

And, one man who has been linked with a move to Hillsborough is Kemar Roofe. Currently at Rangers, the 29-year-old is behind Antonio Čolak and Alfredo Morelos in the pecking order, so may welcome a move to get regular game time.

Bringing in the former Leeds man will be tough, and Wednesday fan pundit James Mappin admitted to FLW that even though it’s a long shot, it’s a potential statement of intent if this move could happen.

“That ones come out the blue, Kemar Roofe. Obviously at Rangers, had an excellent spell at Leeds as well. If he was to sign, that would be an absolutely fantastic signing.

“Personally I can’t see it happening, if you look at the sort of wages he’s reported to be on. I don’t really want to get involved in a situation where we’re paying far too much money for these types of players. Having said that, if this deal comes off, what a fantastic signing it would be.

“We do need something extra up top and he’s clearly got the quality, I just can’t see that deal happening if I’m perfectly honest. He’ll more than likely go to a Championship side if he was to go out on loan, but, as I said, Kemar Roofe at Sheffield Wednesday, you might as well just give us the title now to be perfectly honest.”

The verdict

It’s hard to argue with this assessment. Firstly, you have to acknowledge there are several hurdles for Wednesday to overcome to get this done and financially it’s a difficult one to do.

But, from a football perspective, it would be a major coup if they could bring Roofe in. His goal record over the years is excellent and you would expect him to excel in the third tier.

So, it’s one to monitor in the coming weeks and Roofe would be a brilliant addition to what is a talented Wednesday squad.

