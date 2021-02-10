‘Just gets better and better’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated as Lee Johnson sheds light on pre-match incident

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has labelled the club’s teamsheet issues ahead of last night’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town “a clerical error”, which has drawn a frustrated response from many fans.

The Black Cats led 1-0 through Aiden O’Brien at the break at the New Meadow but second-half goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Harry Chapman meant the visitors were unable to avoid defeat.

Earlier in the evening, Conor McLaughlin and Luke O’Nien were wrongly included in the Sunderland starting XI that was given to officials, the opposition, and circulated on social media.

Max Power and Grant Leadbitter emerged ahead of the game with the rest of the XI and started the match with McLaughlin and O’Nien on the bench.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the defeat, Johnson’s frustration was clear as he revealed that the incident had not been down to a change of heart on his behalf but a mistake.

He said: “It was a clerical error.

“We’ll take collective responsibility but it has happened one too many times.”

Do you love Sunderland? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Black Cats that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19 Sunderland were formed in which year? 1869 1872 1877 1879

It seems his annoyance is echoed by fans of the North East club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts after he’d shed more light on the incident.

Read their reactions here:

Set the motion for what was a shambles of a game. One of the most disgraceful performances in our history. #SAFC https://t.co/KQp9yWXOOi — Matt Rennie (@MRennieRP) February 9, 2021

Just gets better and better https://t.co/25Rbm8xi0K — David Boyle (@davidboyle1985) February 9, 2021

🤣🤣🤣🤣 you could not make it up https://t.co/icWdYqyW1W — Rye Moran (@Rye_Moran) February 9, 2021

This might some up the whole night. In fact, it sums up the Madrox era. An unprofessional shambles. https://t.co/GcYrTsSnU7 — Wise Men Say Podcast (@WiseMenSayPod) February 9, 2021

How is it possible. You have to write the team down. More amateur nonsense — BarryDF (@barry_df) February 9, 2021

He changes the batteries in the dressing room clocks but can’t get the team sheet right. Tonight was a shambles, end of. Major look in the mirror needed — malc dugdale (@DugdaleMalc) February 9, 2021

Very amateurish….. Like the owners and manager. Clubs a mess. — T (@DarkKnightFTM) February 9, 2021

Shambles sums us up as a club brilliantly — James Roper (@James95Roper) February 9, 2021