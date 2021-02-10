Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet League One

‘Just gets better and better’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated as Lee Johnson sheds light on pre-match incident

Published

10 mins ago

on

Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has labelled the club’s teamsheet issues ahead of last night’s 2-1 defeat to Shrewsbury Town “a clerical error”, which has drawn a frustrated response from many fans. 

The Black Cats led 1-0 through Aiden O’Brien at the break at the New Meadow but second-half goals from Ethan Ebanks-Landell and Harry Chapman meant the visitors were unable to avoid defeat.

Earlier in the evening, Conor McLaughlin and Luke O’Nien were wrongly included in the Sunderland starting XI that was given to officials, the opposition, and circulated on social media.

Max Power and Grant Leadbitter emerged ahead of the game with the rest of the XI and started the match with McLaughlin and O’Nien on the bench.

Speaking to Chronicle Live after the defeat, Johnson’s frustration was clear as he revealed that the incident had not been down to a change of heart on his behalf but a mistake.

He said: “It was a clerical error.

“We’ll take collective responsibility but it has happened one too many times.”

Do you love Sunderland? Here’s 19 basic questions about the Black Cats that almost every fan of the club should be getting right

1 of 19

Sunderland were formed in which year?

It seems his annoyance is echoed by fans of the North East club, with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts after he’d shed more light on the incident.

Read their reactions here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just gets better and better’, ‘Shambles’ – Many Sunderland fans frustrated as Lee Johnson sheds light on pre-match incident

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: