‘Just get rid’, ‘Can’t defend him anymore’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans rip into 26-y/o after Cardiff defeat

Leeds United fans have slated the performance of striker Patrick Bamford after their 2-0 loss at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

It wasn’t the scoreline that Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds were expecting. After going into the temporary break in football on the back of a five-game winning streak – all of them without conceding – fans were left stunned at today’s defeat.

Junior Hoilett put Cardiff ahead in the first-half, before Robert Glatzel added the second with less than 20-minutes remaining.

It was a truly poor team performance from Leeds, but one man’s showing stood out in particular. Fans have long defended Bamford – the striker has 13 goals in the Championship this season from 36 appearances.

But that faith seems to have disappeared after today’s performance, which was summed up when he got in the way of a goal-bound shot towards the end of the first-half.

Here’s what Leeds fans had to say on Bamford’s showing at Cardiff today:

I see Bamford's trending. For the same reason as usual. Sigh. #LUFC — Jan Dekker (@Fendweller) June 21, 2020

Same old Leeds. Same old Bamford. 🤦‍♂️ — Lee Hammond (@Leemhammond) June 21, 2020

If bamford and Harrison start Saturday we have already lost — David (@david_Lufc17) June 21, 2020

Sorry but we'd be promoted with a striker, Bamford despite his effort is awful — Dave Bramley (@d_bramley) June 21, 2020

Before I used to stick up for Bamford and believe that things weren't going his way but after having 3 months off, to come back and look like the exact same player who's first touch is awful and looks scared of putting himself on to the end of chances. I can't defend him anymore. — Liam (@liam_lightowler) June 21, 2020

Just get rid of Bamford. Start Edmondson if u have to. Don’t want that man in a Leeds top ever again. — Jack🗞 (@_lufcjack) June 21, 2020

Can we furlough Patrick Bamford? — Andy Dent (@Thedentsmaster) June 21, 2020