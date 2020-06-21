Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Just get rid’, ‘Can’t defend him anymore’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans rip into 26-y/o after Cardiff defeat

9 mins ago

Leeds United fans have slated the performance of striker Patrick Bamford after their 2-0 loss at Cardiff City in the Championship this afternoon.

It wasn’t the scoreline that Marcelo Bielsa and Leeds were expecting. After going into the temporary break in football on the back of a five-game winning streak – all of them without conceding – fans were left stunned at today’s defeat.

Junior Hoilett put Cardiff ahead in the first-half, before Robert Glatzel added the second with less than 20-minutes remaining.

It was a truly poor team performance from Leeds, but one man’s showing stood out in particular. Fans have long defended Bamford – the striker has 13 goals in the Championship this season from 36 appearances.

But that faith seems to have disappeared after today’s performance, which was summed up when he got in the way of a goal-bound shot towards the end of the first-half.

Here’s what Leeds fans had to say on Bamford’s showing at Cardiff today:


Freelance football journalist based in Sheffield. Postgraduate degree in Sports Journalism, and good experience in digital football writing and match reporting.

