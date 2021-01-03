Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

QPR

‘Just get as much as you can’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as interest emerges in player

Published

4 mins ago

on

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest report that Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Jordan Rhodes.

Rhodes is currently entering the last few months of his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday and the forward has managed to start just three starts in the Championship so far this term (Sofascore). That comes despite the Owls having been lacking many options upfront during the first half of the campaign and struggling for goals.

The 30-year-old’s time at Sheffield Wednesday has not worked out and he has failed to score more than five league goals in a single season for them since he arrived back in 2017 for a fee of around £10 million. Rhodes has therefore not managed to replicate the sort of prolific form he had done during his spell with Blackburn Rovers.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year was the club founded?

It has now emerged that QPR are targeting a move for the forward in January as they look to add to their attacking options, per The Sun. It is thought that given Rhodes’ contract situation the Owls will not be in a position to demand the sort of large fee for him that has put other clubs of taking him in the past few transfer windows.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to urge the Owls to cash in on Rhodes and believe that the time is right for them to accept the move has not worked out for both parties. While there was one supporter who was sceptical of allowing him to go when they are in a relegation battle.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just get as much as you can’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as interest emerges in player

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: