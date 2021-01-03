‘Just get as much as you can’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react as interest emerges in player

A number of Sheffield Wednesday supporters have been reacting to the latest report that Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing Jordan Rhodes.

Rhodes is currently entering the last few months of his current deal at Sheffield Wednesday and the forward has managed to start just three starts in the Championship so far this term (Sofascore). That comes despite the Owls having been lacking many options upfront during the first half of the campaign and struggling for goals.

The 30-year-old’s time at Sheffield Wednesday has not worked out and he has failed to score more than five league goals in a single season for them since he arrived back in 2017 for a fee of around £10 million. Rhodes has therefore not managed to replicate the sort of prolific form he had done during his spell with Blackburn Rovers.

It has now emerged that QPR are targeting a move for the forward in January as they look to add to their attacking options, per The Sun. It is thought that given Rhodes’ contract situation the Owls will not be in a position to demand the sort of large fee for him that has put other clubs of taking him in the past few transfer windows.

Many Sheffield Wednesday fans were keen to urge the Owls to cash in on Rhodes and believe that the time is right for them to accept the move has not worked out for both parties. While there was one supporter who was sceptical of allowing him to go when they are in a relegation battle.

Here then, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Would argue he’s shown more than Marriott or Paterson up front when given rare appearances. Has more of a partnership with Windass than any of them but definitely time to move him on, balance the books and rebuild — Jon Fittall (@fittall1987) January 3, 2021

I would negotiate any offer that comes in. His time has been and gone. Nice lad, but offers nothing for us. Get off the wage bill and look to get someone in who’s hungry to prove a point. — lee danysz (@leedanysz) January 3, 2021

It would be best for Jordan to move on but, would prefer him to leave in the summer, not right now to a relegation rival, but with FFP and wanting to bring in new players, then I guess we may not have that choice — Fion Duffield (@fionduffield) January 3, 2021

The sad thing is, I bet he bangs in the goals for them — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) January 3, 2021

Definitely time, it's not worked. Just get as much as you can and let's move on. — Eggy 🥚 (@YOLO8976) January 3, 2021

Let's hope they buy him. It would be a good move for the club. It's been a long time coming. Wish him all the Best if goes. — Dino S12 (@DPaggiossi) January 3, 2021

Sell him quick before they change their minds — Adam Tollerfield (@Tollers1) January 3, 2021

A good move for everyone I think, wish him well — Shane Levitt (@ShaneLevitt11) January 3, 2021