There aren't many managers in English football that have been in charge of a club for four years or more in succession, and Gary Rowett was three days away from reaching that milestone with Millwall.

However, with the Lions sitting only three points off a Championship play-off place after 11 matches, the decision has been made for Rowett leave the South London club - just days before they return to action against Preston North End following a two-week international break.

Millwall had only lost one of their previous five matches before the departure of Rowett, who has opened up on his exit from The Den less than 24 hours after it was confirmed.

What has Gary Rowett said following his Millwall exit?

Aside from the words expressed in the official club statement on Wednesday evening, Rowett joined talkSPORT on Thursday morning to further discuss his departure from Millwall.

And the 49-year-old was eager to point out that unlike other managerial decisions made by owners, this one was a genuine mutual parting of ways and not a sacking.

“I’ve had four brilliant, brilliant years there and there have been a lot of things that have happened over the four years." Rowett said, via the South London Press.

“The club is a brilliant club and unique club - anyone would testify that if they have gone to The Den and sampled the atmosphere.

"You know what? We came so close four times for four years. It is a difficult division and difficult challenge for any club when you are trying to punch above your weight a little bit. But I’ve had a fantastic time.

“If I’m being honest, it just felt the right time. You know as a manager and you know as a club - it just feels like it needs something a little

different. That was kind of fundamental to the decision.

"It was a mutual thing. I know sometimes people say ‘oh, he’s been sacked and that’s how they have put it out’ but it genuinely was.

"I spoke to the chairman (James Berylson) last night and I’ve got a good relationship with everyone at the club.”

Is it the right time for Millwall and Gary Rowett to part company?

Looking at what Rowett has done with a Millwall side who have never had the biggest of budgets, the job he has done has to be commended.

The Lions have bettered their Championship position every season under his management, and whilst it was disappointing to drop out of the play-off spots at the final stage of 2022-23, Rowett had still done a good job to get the club in that position.

His style of football often wasn't inspiring, but at times it was effective and for a side that technically are quite limited compared to some of the division's big-hitters, it just worked.

Having only lost one of their last five league matches, it proved that things were still going okay at The Den, but the only real way Rowett's exit would make any sense is if there is going to be a real change with more of a young head coach with a different style of play brought in as opposed to a manager.

Having taken over from his father over the summer though as chairman, James Berylson may have now wanted a fresh start, but it still seems odd that the decision has been made only three days before football returns after the international break.