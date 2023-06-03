Sunderland enjoyed a positive return to the Sky Bet Championship last season.

Despite Alex Neil walking out on the club at an early point in the campaign, Tony Mowbray eventually led the Black Cats into the top-six.

After taking a 2-1 lead in their first-leg semi-final with Luton Town, Sunderland's campaign was eventually ended at Kenilworth Road, with Mowbray's young squad unable to take that final step to reach Wembley.

Who could leave Sunderland this summer?

Attention at Sunderland will be turning to 2023/24 and building on what was a hugely successful campaign.

However, that kind of success does catch the eye, with Sunderland looking to move their way through a summer transfer window where some of their prized assets will be on the radar of Premier League clubs.

Jack Clarke is one of those players, after a campaign that saw him register 24 goal involvements, 21 of which came in the Championship.

Who is interested in signing Jack Clarke?

Football League World understands that Brentford, Crystal Palace, Everton, Rangers and Wolves are all interested, with Sunderland considering cashing in. Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Sunderland are keen to tie Clarke to a new contract, with the 22-year-old's current terms having three years to run.

Whether intentional or not, Sunderland have underlined Clarke's quality and might be guilty of putting their winger in the shop window, posting a video of all his goal involvements in the season gone by.

The reaction, as you'd imagine, centered around Sunderland fans wanting to see Clarke given a new deal.

