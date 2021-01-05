Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Just don’t do it’, ‘Would be the wrong move’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Joey Barton update

Published

8 mins ago

on

Joey Barton has left his role as Fleetwood Town boss and many Sheffield Wednesday fans have been urging their club not to appoint him as a permanent replacement to Tony Pulis.

Pulis was sacked in late December after just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough and the search for a new boss is currently underway.

Barton is now a free agent as it was announced yesterday that the 38-year-old had left his role at Fleetwood.

The former Manchester City and QPR midfielder took charge at Highbury in June 2018, leading the Trawlermen in 128 games before his recent exit.

Under Barton, Fleetwood flirted with the League One play-offs at times and they currently sit three points back from the top six.

The North West club was the Englishman’s first step into management and in a statement after his exit, he hinted he is waiting for his “next opportunity”.

The ultimate 2021 Sheffield Wednesday quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24

In what year was the club founded?

A string of names, including the likes of Paul Cook, Danny Cowley and caretaker boss Neil Thompson, have been linked with taking charge of the Owls but it seems some Wednesday fans are concerned that Barton may be given the job.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just don’t do it’, ‘Would be the wrong move’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Joey Barton update

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: