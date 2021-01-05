‘Just don’t do it’, ‘Would be the wrong move’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Joey Barton update

Joey Barton has left his role as Fleetwood Town boss and many Sheffield Wednesday fans have been urging their club not to appoint him as a permanent replacement to Tony Pulis.

Pulis was sacked in late December after just 45 days in charge at Hillsborough and the search for a new boss is currently underway.

Barton is now a free agent as it was announced yesterday that the 38-year-old had left his role at Fleetwood.

The former Manchester City and QPR midfielder took charge at Highbury in June 2018, leading the Trawlermen in 128 games before his recent exit.

Under Barton, Fleetwood flirted with the League One play-offs at times and they currently sit three points back from the top six.

The North West club was the Englishman’s first step into management and in a statement after his exit, he hinted he is waiting for his “next opportunity”.

A string of names, including the likes of Paul Cook, Danny Cowley and caretaker boss Neil Thompson, have been linked with taking charge of the Owls but it seems some Wednesday fans are concerned that Barton may be given the job.

Read their reaction here:

I fear that appointing Joey Barton will be the most Chansiri thing to do. Just don’t do it. Please. #icingonthecake #swfc — The Wednesday ‘Til I Die Podcast (@WTIDPOD) January 5, 2021

I can categorically state right now that I would hate #SWFC more than I ever thought possible if they hired Joey Barton as manager. — SteelOwl (@SteelOwl) January 5, 2021

Who would take Joey Barton then? Everything tells me to stay clear, but a part of it excites me a little tbh! #swfc — Mark (@baowl) January 4, 2021

Personally not my type of bloke (or the chairman’s i doubt) Also with other available candidates ie Cook with decent credentials, 3 promotions under his belt and used to working on a budget IMO it would be the wrong move — Russ (@RussAmos333) January 4, 2021

Does anybody really believe that Joey Barton and Chansiri would actually be a good fit? He’d be gone quicker than Pulis #SWFC — Daniel Nuttall (@Dan_the_owl) January 4, 2021

No to Barton please mr Chansiri #swfc — David Swfc Ranger (@dave_swfc1) January 4, 2021

It would be the most Chansiri thing ever to appoint Barton #SWFC manager — Gary Marshall (@SwimGarySwim) January 4, 2021

Definitely not Barton !!!! — mark whittington (@whitty1365) January 5, 2021