‘Just don’t believe it’ – Many Derby fans frustrated by Wayne Rooney’s pre-Birmingham claim

Derby County boss Wayne Rooney has claimed his players are “very well prepared” for their huge relegation scrap with Birmingham City today, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from many Rams fans.

Rooney’s side look in serious danger of being relegated from the Championship this season as they’re just one place and four points above the drop zone.

Their position is made even more precarious by the fact that 22nd-placed Rotherham United have two games in hand over them.

The Rams take on a Birmingham side today that have put some distance between themselves and the bottom three with an impressive run of form since Lee Bowyer took charge.

But even so, a game against the Championship’s 19th-placed side is an opportunity for them to earn some vital points.

Speaking to club media ahead of the game, Rooney suggested his players were ready and it was on them now to get a result.

“Massive game for us,” said the Derby boss. “It’s a game which we’ve very well prepared for. We’re ready. The players are ready.

“The players know my disappointment in the performance against Preston and they’ve responded well in training. It’s on them to now go on a respond well in the game tomorrow.”

Derby were dismal in their 3-0 defeat to Preston North End in midweek and it seems many supporters were frustrated by their manager’s latest comments.

Read their reaction here:

Same old answers just a different day — Peter Filipowicz (@TridentRAM) April 23, 2021

Looking forward to the zero shots again tomorrow. — Andy Sutton (@rooybears) April 23, 2021

Blah Blah Blah — CJ (@chrisjudd48) April 23, 2021

I just don’t believe it though — Ewan Valentine (@Ewan_Valentine) April 23, 2021

Like everyone is saying, same old same old. — Ram in Sweden (@RamInSweden) April 23, 2021

Heard it all before 😴 — James (@jellis90) April 23, 2021

This is the PNE pre match interview isn’t it? Where’s the Birmingham one? — I ❤️ tapas. (@timjacks1973) April 24, 2021