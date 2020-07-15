‘Just do your homework!’ – Reading FC eyeing midfielder move: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

With Reading’s status in the Championship safe for another season, it seems that new recruits is on the agenda for the Royals.

The Berkshire outfit have recently been linked with a move for released midfielder Beram Kayal, as per the Daily Mail, with the 32-year-old’s contract not renewed at Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion.

The central midfielder spent this season on loan at Charlton Athletic, albeit did not make a major impact on Lee Bowyer’s side.

So, do Reading need Kayal? Would he be a useful addition on a free?

George Dagless

I’m always a bit wary when Reading are lining up a move like this.

There are some good players at the club but there are a lot that are also just happy to turn up and take the paycheque at the club, and that is what Mark Bowen needs to avoid adding to in the summer.

Of course, it would be completely unfair of me to suggest that is what Kayal would be like. He’s a talented player and on a free he’s absolutely worth looking at, I think fans would just like to make sure that they are signing players that genuinely want to be at the club and get them back in the play-off places.

If such assurances can be made in discussions with Kayal then absolutely go for it, because he could be a shrewd signing. Just do your homework!

George Harbey

This could be an excellent signing for Reading I feel.

I really rate Kayal as a player. On the ball, he is excellent and very technically-gifted, and he can operate anywhere in central midfield, which makes him a potentially useful option for Mark Bowen’s side if they manage to lure him to the Madejski.

Kayal was a key player for the Brighton team that challenged Newcastle United all the way in the race for promotion in 2016/17, and he has the experience of winning promotion to the Premier League which would be key in the Royals’ dressing room, as Bowen looks to instill a winning mentality.

I’d say it’s a much-needed signing, too. You feel that the Royals’ midfield needs strengthening this summer, especially with John Swift’s future in Berkshire far from certain, so bringing in an experienced player with decent pedigree like Kayal would be a coup, especially on a free transfer.

There’s a lot to like about this deal.

Jacob Potter

I’m not sure he’s what Reading need right now.

Mark Bowen already has a number of midfield options available to him, and I just couldn’t see Kayal getting in ahead of the majority of them.

Ovie Ejaria, John Swift and Andy Rinomhota seem to be his key midfielders at this moment in time, and I think Kayal wouldn’t be needed, especially if he was on high wages.

It’s well-documented that the Royals need to trim the wage bill heading into the summer transfer window, so I struggle to believe that signing a player like Kayal would be a wise move for the Berkshire-based club.

There are cheaper options out there for Reading, and at this moment in time, the club’s long-term stability should come before wanting to sign players whose wage demands are hefty.

This wouldn’t be a good move for either party.