Highlights West Bromwich Albion is eager to keep all their first-team players in the January transfer window due to their current form and thin squad.

Winger Tom Fellows, despite not being a regular first-team player, is attracting interest from clubs like Leicester City and Southampton.

The club is working to secure Fellows to a new long-term contract, but if they are unable to do so before January, they may have to consider selling him, which would be a blow given his investment and development within the club.

West Bromwich Albion and head coach Carlos Corberan will not be wanting to lose any of their first-team players in the January transfer window due to the form that they are currently in - and the fact their squad is pretty thin.

However, if Guochuan Lai does not agree a sale of the Baggies before the start of 2024, then there is a chance that there could be sales to raise funds, as The Telegraph's John Percy outlined in September.

And one player who is attracting interest is not one of the regular first-team names, but that of young winger Tom Fellows.

The 20-year-old spent the 2022-23 season on loan at Crawley Town in League Two, playing 38 times in a variety of positions but he failed to get on the scoresheet for the Red Devils.

Fellows had played six times for Albion before moving to Crawley temporarily, and the increase to nine players allowed on the bench in Championship fixtures has meant that the youngster has been involved in first-team matters under Corberan, coming off the bench in the previous six league matches.

Tom Fellows' West Brom Championship Stats 2023-24 Appearances 6 Goals 0 Expected Goals (xG) 0 Assists 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.35 Shots Per Game 0 Key Passes Per Game 0.3 Dribbles Per Game 0.3 Pass Success % 89.5 Big Chances Missed 0 Touches Per Game 8 (Stats Correct As Of November 15, 2023)

What is the latest on transfer interest in Tom Fellows?

Fellows' cameos have started to get him noticed, and last week it was reported that both Leicester City and Southampton - West Brom's Championship rivals - were keeping tabs on him with a view to making a potential swoop, per the Daily Mail.

And there is said to be interest from abroad as well, with Football Insider claiming that both Augsburg and Werder Bremen - who signed Derby youngster Lee Buchanan in 2022 - are targeting a pre-contract deal for Fellows in January.

There is a keenness though for West Brom to tie down Fellows to a new deal, although negotiations for Lai to sell the club to another party could impact that.

What should West Brom do with Tom Fellows in January transfer window?

Former Baggies midfielder believes that should Albion not be able to get Fellows to agree to a new deal before the transfer window re-opens at the start of 2024, then he will need to be reluctantly cashed in on - and that might be especially necessary if a takeover is not agreed by then.

"Tom Fellows, West Brom's talented young forward, is attracting attention from elsewhere," Palmer said when speaking to Football League World.

"West Brom are working hard to get Tom to commit to a new long-term contract and are hopeful of doing so.

"Tom's contract expires in the summer - I can't understand why West Brom have put themselves in such a difficult position before the January transfer window, it's just crazy.

"Before he commits to a new long-term contract, I'm sure Tom will want assurances about much-needed game-time.

"West Bromwich Albion need to do everything in their power to get him to sign a new contract - failing that they need to sell him in the January transfer window, which would be a huge blow for the club given he has come through the youth ranks and the academy and the money that's been invested in him.

"I really can't believe that clubs are still at this moment in time are not securing the services of talented young players on long contracts, and then putting themselves in the position that WBA have currently done."