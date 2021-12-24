‘Just can’t be relied on’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans send clear instruction after player update

Nottingham Forest full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu has been ruled out of action for another two months after being withdrawn in the first half against Hull City last weekend, manager Steve Cooper has told BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 23-year-old Arsenal loanee suffered with injury worries prior to his arrival at the City Ground in the summer, coming in under Chris Hughton as a potential starter at full-back but being absent for just under four months as he was forced to come off against Blackburn Rovers in mid-August.

Returning to his parent club to undergo a rehabilitation period in the English capital, he returned to training in the late stages of last month and with that, was cleared to return to the East Midlands.

Making his return and managing to get through 89 minutes against Swansea City in an emphatic 4-1 victory earlier this month, looking bright going forward, he started once again at left wing-back for Steve Cooper against Hull City last weekend.

Unfortunately though, he was unable to continue after sustaining an injury in the first half at the City Ground and looked set to leave Cooper with very few wing-back options with Djed Spence unable to play against parent club Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The latest update isn’t good news for the Reds, with Osei-Tutu’s ‘contract injury’ turning into another extended period on the sidelines for him.

And after hearing this news, some of the second-tier side’s supporters had one clear instruction to send to the club as they took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Tutu just can’t stay fit. Need to send him back and get another loan player in https://t.co/8lWTHRTtp3 — Gaurav Gupta (@NottinghamGupta) December 23, 2021

Ah mate Osei-Tutu needs some real time off. Or think about packing it in. He really can’t stay fit #nffc https://t.co/umwhXkD6PJ — Jake (@jakeadkinsport) December 23, 2021

So gutted for Alex he looked bright when he came on against Hull as for Jordi he has quality but man he can’t stay fit may as well send him back in Jan #NFFC https://t.co/VzPQmzwoEo — George NFFC 🔴⚪️ (@GC_NFFC) December 23, 2021

Terminate Osei Tutus loan, there's a terrific player in there but he can't play until the end of Feb now we need to go out and get a new RB in January #NFFC https://t.co/0Fdqb2SV8U — 😊 (@CyclingDefender) December 23, 2021

Thankfully January around the corner so we can bring in some reinforcements. Shame for both of them, Mighten as could have done with a loan & Osei-Tutu, good player in there but just can’t be relied on. Interesting to see who plays right-back against Boro #NFFC https://t.co/R7IFke9OQt — ReissNFFC (@ReissNFFC) December 23, 2021

Tutu looks great going forward, but his loan has to be terminated if possible. He's just too injury prone. — Harry Wraith (@NotHarry16) December 23, 2021

O-T is a great player, but he's made of biscuits and should be replaced ASAP. We're going to need more reliable cover. — The Incredible Grump (@incrediblegrump) December 23, 2021

Unfortunate for Mighten but he'll bounce back. I fear for Osei-Tutu. The way his body is breaking down must be frustrating. One of those who really needs to work out his post football career out early because I fear he'll be out the game completely soon. Hope I'm wrong.#nffc https://t.co/tld8VxX3dR — Jack Kavanagh (@jwkav10) December 23, 2021