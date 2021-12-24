Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'Just can't be relied on' – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans send clear instruction after player update

35 seconds ago

Nottingham Forest full-back Jordi Osei-Tutu has been ruled out of action for another two months after being withdrawn in the first half against Hull City last weekend, manager Steve Cooper has told BBC Radio Nottingham.

The 23-year-old Arsenal loanee suffered with injury worries prior to his arrival at the City Ground in the summer, coming in under Chris Hughton as a potential starter at full-back but being absent for just under four months as he was forced to come off against Blackburn Rovers in mid-August.

Returning to his parent club to undergo a rehabilitation period in the English capital, he returned to training in the late stages of last month and with that, was cleared to return to the East Midlands.

Making his return and managing to get through 89 minutes against Swansea City in an emphatic 4-1 victory earlier this month, looking bright going forward, he started once again at left wing-back for Steve Cooper against Hull City last weekend.

Unfortunately though, he was unable to continue after sustaining an injury in the first half at the City Ground and looked set to leave Cooper with very few wing-back options with Djed Spence unable to play against parent club Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The latest update isn’t good news for the Reds, with Osei-Tutu’s ‘contract injury’ turning into another extended period on the sidelines for him.

And after hearing this news, some of the second-tier side’s supporters had one clear instruction to send to the club as they took to Twitter to express their frustration.


