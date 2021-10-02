‘Just bizarre’ – These Cardiff fans react to team news for Reading clash

Cardiff City will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Reading at The Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds go into the game having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, including defeats by four goal margins to Blackburn and West Brom in their last two games.

That run has seen Cardiff slip to 18th in the Championship table, and has seen the pressure rise on manager Mick McCarthy in the process.

Reading meanwhile, start the day 11th in the second-tier standings, with 13 points and four wins from their ten league games so far.

Perhaps with that in mind, McCarthy has named a Cardiff side that shows four changes from the one that was beaten by West Brom last time out, as Alex Smithies replaces Dillon Phillips in goal, and Kieffer Moore, Sam Bowen and Joe Ralls come in for James Collins, Will Vaulks and the injured Sean Morrison.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Think he genuinely wants the sack — Alex Kerr (@Alex_Kerr9) October 2, 2021

4 centre backs and 4 central midfielders. Just bizarre. — MG Riley (@MartinGRiley) October 2, 2021

🤣 really, 4 centre backs for damage limitation against Reading right ? No full backs ? Bacuna starting ? Is that it, make me eat my words but we are going to be cut open again ! — Jeff Fieldhouse (@guildfdbluebird) October 2, 2021

4 centrebacks is just as bad as 5 centrebacks but good to see rallsy back aswell as having giles actually starting alongside kieffer — sgminer21 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦆 (@LampertCCFC) October 2, 2021

Free Perry NG — Jake Elford (@Jake_Elf24) October 2, 2021

ANNOUNCE MICK OUT — El (@CantorEl23) October 2, 2021

Not rocket science though.

Paddy is better than NG , Brown is better than Bagan. Bacona offers a bit more pace and drive in the front 3 perhaps. Tim taking a leap there with Bacuna I guess. MM trying to protect Colwills confidence with this shower at mo. — Holton🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@fryleigh1974) October 2, 2021

Does McCarthy know that full backs exist ? — Owen Edwards (@_OwenEdwards) October 2, 2021

pain — Liam  (@liam_ccfc) October 2, 2021