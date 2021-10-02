Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘Just bizarre’ – These Cardiff fans react to team news for Reading clash

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City will be desperately looking to get back to winning ways on Saturday afternoon, when they host Reading at The Cardiff City Stadium.

The Bluebirds go into the game having lost six of their last seven games in all competitions, including defeats by four goal margins to Blackburn and West Brom in their last two games.

That run has seen Cardiff slip to 18th in the Championship table, and has seen the pressure rise on manager Mick McCarthy in the process.

Reading meanwhile, start the day 11th in the second-tier standings, with 13 points and four wins from their ten league games so far.

Perhaps with that in mind, McCarthy has named a Cardiff side that shows four changes from the one that was beaten by West Brom last time out, as Alex Smithies replaces Dillon Phillips in goal, and Kieffer Moore, Sam Bowen and Joe Ralls come in for James Collins, Will Vaulks and the injured Sean Morrison.

Taking to Twitter to react to that team news, plenty of Cardiff fans were keen to have their say on their side’s starting lineup for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


