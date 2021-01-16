‘Just beautiful’ – These Blackburn fans react as team news for Stoke clash is confirmed

Blackburn Rovers will be aiming to give their hopes of claiming a Championship play-off place a boost on Saturday afternoon, as they host Stoke City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side have won just two of their last nine games in all competitions, but could move eighth in the Championship table, two points adrift of the top six, with victory here.

Stoke meanwhile, have failed to win any of their last five games since beating Rovers 1-0 at The Bet365 Stadium earlier this month, and the hosts will be looking to prove a point after that.

Having completed a loan move from Everton earlier in the week, 18-year-old centre back Jarrad Branthwaite has been handed his Rovers debut this afternoon, while goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, left-back Barry Douglas, midfielder Joe Rothwell, and attacking duo Adam Armstrong and Harvey Elliott all return to XI after dropping to the bench for last weekend’s FA Cup defeat to Doncaster.

Right-back Ryan Nyambe also returns to the side after injury, while Bradley Dack makes his first league start after returning from his year-long injury absence, as Aynsley Pears, John Buckley, Tom Trybull, Tyrhys Dolan, Ben Brereton and Amari’i Bell drop out of the side, with the latter out of the squad completely.

Taking to Twitter to react to their side’s starting lineup for the game, plenty of Rovers fans were keen to give their thoughts on that team news for the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

