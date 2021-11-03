‘Just awesome’, ‘Always had faith in him’ – Many Charlton Athletic fans react player’s showing v Rotherham United

Many Charlton Athletic fans have taken to Twitter to react to Conor Washington’s goal and performance in his side’s 1-1 draw with Rotherham United last night.

The Addicks played host to the in form Millers at the Valley last night and were certainly made to work hard for a point by their visitors from Yorkshire on home turf.

They initially fell behind in the second minute of first half stoppage time as Mickel Miller found the net for the away side, however it was Washington who had the last laugh as his deflected effort found the bottom corner in the 83rd minute.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Charlton Athletic faithful to react to the striker’s performance, with many taking to social media after the game to air their views on what they had seen from the Northern Irishman.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

Just awesome 👏 👏👏👏 — KeithHoweBand (@HoweSolo) November 2, 2021

Yessssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss get in there @WashingtonConor come on boys lets go again COYR🔴⚪️ #cafc https://t.co/gBhjK0pGyc — Daniel windham #cafc #cheerForcharlton🔴⚪️ (@DanielCafc1905) November 2, 2021

Always had faith in him https://t.co/ikOEtDhvqc — Josh🤞🏼 (@JoshBarnes001) November 2, 2021

“I need to start scoring from open play” 👊 https://t.co/QEpKyY2jpE — Wauly (@mrdemeanors) November 2, 2021