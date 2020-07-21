‘Just another Berahino, nothing special’ – Many West Brom fans react as former player joins new club

Nathan Ferguson has joined Premier League side Crystal Palace after leaving West Bromwich Albion as a free agent earlier this summer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

The defender is a product of the West Brom academy and progressed through their age-group sides before being handed his senior debut by Slaven Bilic at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ferguson quickly became a regular fixture in Bilic’s first-team but a failed move to Palace in January derailed his Baggies career.

The 19-year-old’s reported £8 million move to the Premier League club after a knee issue was discovered in his medical.

The full-back hasn’t played since the end of January and refused to sign a new contract at the Hawthorn’s meaning he walked away as a free agent at the end of June.

Palace announced today that they have completed the signing of Ferguson, with the teenager having signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

West Brom’s compensation is now likely to be decided at a tribunal.

The Baggies will secure promotion and join Ferguson and Palace in the Premier League as long as they at least equal Brentford’s result tomorrow evening.

The announcement of the deal has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Midlands club, with some frustrated, some wishing him well and others highlighting the emergence of Dara O’Shea.

Read their reaction here:

Just another Berahino, nothing special. — Mr_Magic (@Baggie_Tillidie) July 21, 2020

We won’t miss him… O’Shea is better — Brunty11 (@D3adpool1979) July 21, 2020

Good riddance — Dale Smyth (@dshypnotist) July 21, 2020

Good riddance — jonathan ellis (@jota_ellis) July 21, 2020

Dara O’Shea twice the prospect 👍👏 — Brian Turner (@BrianTu19056721) July 21, 2020

I’m glad we can put this disappointment to bed less said about this whole saga the better tbh — Jon Simonian (@_Simonian) July 21, 2020

Until the fee is agreed we want to be arguing that this kid was the future of the whole club blah blah blah, but let’s face it, Dara is a better defender. — Baggies Gibraltar (@BaggiesBurger) July 21, 2020

Good luck to him. To be fair to him which of us wouldn’t take the opportunity for our parents never to have to work? To be mortgage free?

I know what I would have done if I were in his shoes. We shouldn’t be so quick to judge. — Ian Moore (@IanMoore333) July 21, 2020