Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Just another Berahino, nothing special’ – Many West Brom fans react as former player joins new club

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nathan Ferguson has joined Premier League side Crystal Palace after leaving West Bromwich Albion as a free agent earlier this summer, which has drawn an interesting reaction from many Baggies fans.

The defender is a product of the West Brom academy and progressed through their age-group sides before being handed his senior debut by Slaven Bilic at the start of the 2019/20 campaign.

Ferguson quickly became a regular fixture in Bilic’s first-team but a failed move to Palace in January derailed his Baggies career.

The 19-year-old’s reported £8 million move to the Premier League club after a knee issue was discovered in his medical.

The full-back hasn’t played since the end of January and refused to sign a new contract at the Hawthorn’s meaning he walked away as a free agent at the end of June.

Palace announced today that they have completed the signing of Ferguson, with the teenager having signed a three-year deal at Selhurst Park.

West Brom’s compensation is now likely to be decided at a tribunal.

The Baggies will secure promotion and join Ferguson and Palace in the Premier League as long as they at least equal Brentford’s result tomorrow evening.

Do you know what shirt number each of these 14 West Brom players wear?

1 of 14

Charlie Austin.

The announcement of the deal has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Midlands club, with some frustrated, some wishing him well and others highlighting the emergence of Dara O’Shea.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Just another Berahino, nothing special’ – Many West Brom fans react as former player joins new club

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: