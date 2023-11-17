Highlights Key takeaways:

Preston North End potentially face an issue with their lack of creativity in the attack. They have one of the lowest Shot Creating Actions per 90 minutes in the entire division.

Their Expected Goals (xG) ranking is low, indicating that they have been outperforming their expected tally. Despite being clinical and not wasteful, it is uncertain how long this can continue.

While their current style of playing on the break has been effective, they need to start creating more in the final third if they want to sustain their success and be serious promotion contenders.

The 2023-24 Championship season is now over a third of the way in, and some of the usual suspects are in and around the promotion spots.

Leicester City, Leeds United and Southampton - all three relegated sides from the Premier League last season - are in the top six, as well as Sunderland who finished in the play-offs in 2022-23.

Ipswich Town have shocked many though by continuing their free-scoring nature in the Championship as they sit level on points with the table-topping Foxes, but looking slightly out of place in the play-off spots are Preston North End.

The Lilywhites went on a sensational six-match winning streak in August and September which saw Ryan Lowe's side top of the standings for a period of time, but a seven-game winless run followed, which saw a slide down the table.

Back-to-back wins over Coventry City and Blackburn Rovers though see the Lancashire outfit sit fifth during the third international break of the season, with the mood around Deepdale pretty buoyant.

There is a glaring issue looking at the numbers and underlying data though that North End potentially face for the remainder of the campaign - and it's all to do about their attack.

What issue do Preston North End potentially face for the rest of the 2023-24 season?

As per the Championship statistics 16 matches into the campaign, the numbers very clearly show that North End are one of the least creative teams in the entire division.

Per Fbref, when it comes to Shot Creating Actions in matches, North End are the third-lowest in the entire division despite their current play-offs standing, registering just 15.3 SCA's per 90 minutes.

Only two clubs in the second tier can claim to rank lower than the Lilywhites in this, and they are struggling pair Sheffield Wednesday and Rotherham United, who have 14.63 and 11.94 Shot Creating Actions per 90 minutes respectively.

And North End's figure is more than half of newly-promotes Ipswich Town's, whose 30.81 Shot Creating Actions every 90 minutes top the entire Championship ahead of Leeds United and Sunderland - Ryan Lowe knows first-hand what the Tractor Boys can do after they bagged four times at Portman Road against them in October.

Another factor to look at is Expected Goals, which can often be derided by some but it is an important measure to look at and it can go a long way over the course of a season to seeing how things actually pan out.

And right now, North End are in 21st place in the Championship when it comes to xG, with their figure being 15.1.

Just Sheffield Wednesday, QPR and Rotherham rank below them, and North End's actual tally of 22 goals mean that they are vastly outperforming their expected figure.

Their +6.9 in Goals - xG is pretty remarkable and shows that they have been clinical and not very wasteful, and when they are creating big chances they are normally taking them.

That is a big change from years gone by when the Lilywhites have been particularly frustrating in-front of goal, but you have to wonder how long this can go on for.

There has been plenty of matches where North End have soaked up the pressure from the opposition who want to keep the ball and have gotten away with it, with the likes of Sunderland, Plymouth Argyle and Birmingham City all playing very well at Deepdale but getting zero points out of those matches.

Blackburn also had the lions share of possession on Friday evening, and they also hit the crossbar twice, but at the end of the day, it was North End who were more clinical and took their chances better.

Can Preston North End sustain their clinical nature?

Ryan Lowe has often said he wants his side to play entertaining, attacking football, but PNE look more suited to playing on the break, as they have done in plenty of matches this season so far.

And if they continue to do that, then there's no reason why they can't continue to outperform the stats and numbers and stick in the top six.

The numbers do tend to make sense towards the end of the season though, and with North End sitting in 21st position for xG, many have been wondering if they can really keep going on like they have been doing.

Even though they do sit where they are in the Championship right now, Lowe's side still need to start creating more in the final third if they are to be serious promotion contenders come the end of the season - if they don't, then they will try to ride their luck but inevitably they will probably fall away.