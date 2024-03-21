Highlights Leeds United may sell Max Wöber after his loan spell, but it may be difficult for Borussia Mönchengladbach to sign him permanently.

Wöber's versatility could be valuable for Leeds given their looming departures, including a need for defensive reinforcements this summer.

While fans may be wary of Wöber due to his loan exit, his experience and flexibility could make him a useful asset for Leeds United.

Mixed reports have emerged regarding the future of Leeds United's out-on-loan centre-back Max Wöber, who is currently plying his trade with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Max Wöber transfer latest

According to Football Insider, the Whites are willing to cash in on the Austrian following his loan spell with Mönchengladbach. However, Ben Jacobs doesn't expect the Bundesliga outfit to be able to sign him permanently, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Wöber was one of several first-teamers to secure loan exits from Elland Road during the summer window, with these exits a blow for the Whites considering they were unable to generate much, if any, revenue from the departures.

Joe Rodon was instead acquired on a season-long loan deal during the summer window, with the Welshman proving to be a top signing alongside either Pascal Struijk or Ethan Ampadu, with the Whites boasting the meanest defence in the league.

Where that leaves Wöber remains to be seen, but he's still a Leeds-owned player at this point and is one of many men who face an uncertain future heading into the summer. In the meantime, he is impressing with Mönchengladbach, who have seen the defender make 23 competitive outings this season.

Max Wöber's career stats - as per Transfermarkt, 21/03/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Rapid Vienna 24 2 0 Ajax 39 1 2 Sevilla 8 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 125 9 9 Leeds United 19 0 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach* 23 1 3 Austria* 21 0 2

Max Wöber's next steps with Leeds United

The Austrian defender only joined the Whites in January 2023 for a fee of around £10 million from RB Salzburg, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with any credit after generally impressing during his 19 appearances in all competitions, at either left-back or centre-back.

Here, we ask our FLW writers their verdict on what should be the Leeds man's next career move following reports that Mönchengladbach may struggle to put up the funds to sign him.

Adam Elliott

For the most part, it seems as though the players with loan clauses will be heading out of Elland Road again this summer, but Wöber is perhaps one of the more interesting cases, as someone who could definitely cut it at Premier League level, even as a cover player.

He has been decent with Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga so far, and there is every chance he has other suitors in a major European league this summer, with the Austrian unlikely to become a starter at Elland Road over the likes of Struijk or Ampadu at left-sided centre-back.

However, the club are set to lose the likes of Luke Ayling, Liam Cooper, Stuart Dallas, and Sam Byram on free transfers currently, with all of their contracts set to expire. Not only that, but Junior Firpo's future is unclear with just a year left on his deal, and Charlie Cresswell has seldom featured and is arguably in need of a loan move to further his career and development.

Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts are loanees, so there is no guarantee they will be at the club next season, leaving Farke's side extremely thin at the back in terms of numbers, which perhaps hands Wöber an opportunity to come back into the fold in some capacity. His versatility could come in handy, by operating at centre-back or left-back.

That could see the 26-year-old find a place on the bench as the back-up to the likes of Struijk and whoever is signed to fill the void at left-back. Certainly, most Leeds fans would see the back of most of the loaned out players, but in some instances it may make sense to keep them around. Wöber is one who fits the bill, given his experience, who would also be handy to have around the dressing room in a very youthful-looking side once the senior out-of-contract players depart.

Alfie Burns

At this moment in time, it's difficult to see Leeds' supporters accepting Wober coming back into the fold. They have just about forgiven Willy Gnonto for almost forcing his way out of the club, but those that actually went as far as leaving in grim circumstances on loan, not one has been offered a route back into the club yet.

Daniel Farke doesn't appear to be willing to open any doors either and, rightly, wants to remain loyal to those in his current squad, who might deliver a promotion across the next eight games.

Leeds, though, have a big dilemma coming with their defence this summer. Liam Cooper looks like he will be leaving, as does Luke Ayling. Sam Byram is also out of contract and there's an acceptance that Junior Firpo might still not be good enough to play Premier League football - if that's what Leeds are preparing for. Charlie Cresswell obviously needs a loan, whilst Joe Rodon and Connor Roberts are only at Elland Road on loan.

That leaves Pascal Struijk as the club's only recognised senior centre-back on the books for next season, alongside returning loanees Diego Llorente and Max Wober. Most would be happy for Llorente to stay in Rome, but Wober is a little bit more interesting to discuss given he was largely OK in Leeds' relegation season in the Premier League.

Wober offers an experienced option at left centre-back and has versatility to play at left-back, too. He could be of use to Farke as the alternative to Struijk in the squad, particularly with Cooper set to depart. It's not lost on supporters that Leeds need to recruit heavily for their back-four next season - they might fund that by offloading players like Wober, but there will be some thought in reintegrating them as well.

Ultimately, though, if there's a way Leeds can recoup close to the £10m they paid for Wober and Farke has a target in mind to sign to bolster his squad at Elland Road, there won't be anyone itching to keep the Austrian international. There's just too much bad blood.