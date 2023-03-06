“Just a shambles” – Charlton Athletic fan pundit reacts to key moment in Plymouth Argyle match

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk’ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Charlton Athletic would have been hoping to secure a positive result in their showdown with Plymouth Argyle on Saturday following a recent dip in form in League One.

However, the Addicks were unable to prevent Argyle from sealing all three points at Home Park as they succumbed to a third defeat in four games.

Plymouth opened the scoring immediately after the break in this fixture as Lucas Ness fired the ball straight at Ryan Hardie from the kick-off.

Hardie brought the ball down and then produced a fine finish to beat Ashley Maynard-Brewer.

This proved to be a key moment in the game as Charlton were unable to find an equaliser during the closing stages.

Plymouth secured victory by scoring their second goal of the afternoon in the 87th minute as Niall Ennis converted from close range after being teed up by Callum Wright.

As a result of this defeat, the Addicks slipped to 16th in the standings.

Making reference to Plymouth’s opening goal, FLW’s Charlton Athletic fan pundit Ben Fleming has admitted that there was a lot of misfortune for Ness.

Speaking to FLW, Fleming said: “The opener is just a shambles really isn’t it from start to finish.

“It’s a shame for Lucas Ness who has had a really good run of it since he’s come into the side and it’s a horrible, I don’t know whether it’s a lapse in concentration or just whatever has gone on there, it’s gone badly.

“I saw people saying could Ryan Inniss have got back and covered quicker.

“Maybe but in a situation like that, the last thing you are expecting straight from your own kick-off is having to turn around and run behind.

“So you can see Ryan Hardie has got the momentum and he’s running at Lucas Ness and then just continues that run.

“It’s quite a tough ask to ask Inniss to turn on a sixpence when he’s not expecting that to be the case and get back and do anything.

“It’s a very unfortunate goal, a shame for Ness but I don’t necessarily think it’s bad defending, it’s just a freak goal and a lot of misfortune.”

The Verdict

While a better second touch in this situation would have prevented Hardie from getting as close as he did to Ness, the fact that the ball fell perfectly for the Plymouth man was indeed fortuitous.

Ness will be hoping to make up for this particular moment when Charlton face Accrington Stanley this weekend.

During the current campaign, the defender has managed to make 4.9 clearances and win 3.7 aerial duels per game in League One.

Currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.92 at this level, the defender ought to be confident in his ability to deliver the goods against John Coleman’s side as he has shown this season that he is capable of competing in this division.