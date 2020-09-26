‘Just a feeder club’, ‘Worrying signs’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not pleased by transfer update

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Cafu from Olympiacos in the coming days, with Tiago Silva going the other way.

The 27-year-old, who is a more defensive midfielder than Silva, has been on the fringes of the XI for the Greek giants since joining earlier this year and a move is now on the cards.

That’s after reporter Gerasimos Manolidis revealed that a swap is set to happen, with the Forest attacking midfielder joining the Greek champions.

Now makes more sense. True story. @olympiacosfc and @NFFC will swap players. Tiago Silva will join #Olympiacos and Cafu is going a different direction. Two teams made an exchange. In the next three days, everything will be set. #NFFC — Gerasimos Manolidis (@geramanolidis) September 25, 2020

Some may be surprised by that, with Silva featuring in 44 Championship games under Sabri Lamouchi after joining last season but the arrival of Luke Freeman appears to have pushed him down the pecking order.

However, the arrival of another midfielder has not been welcomed by Forest supporters as the squad is already packed full of options in that position with Jack Colback, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Ryan Yates just some of the players available to the boss.

