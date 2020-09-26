Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Just a feeder club’, ‘Worrying signs’ – These Nottingham Forest fans are not pleased by transfer update

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest are set to complete the signing of Cafu from Olympiacos in the coming days, with Tiago Silva going the other way.

The 27-year-old, who is a more defensive midfielder than Silva, has been on the fringes of the XI for the Greek giants since joining earlier this year and a move is now on the cards.

That’s after reporter Gerasimos Manolidis revealed that a swap is set to happen, with the Forest attacking midfielder joining the Greek champions.

Some may be surprised by that, with Silva featuring in 44 Championship games under Sabri Lamouchi after joining last season but the arrival of Luke Freeman appears to have pushed him down the pecking order.

However, the arrival of another midfielder has not been welcomed by Forest supporters as the squad is already packed full of options in that position with Jack Colback, Samba Sow, Harry Arter and Ryan Yates just some of the players available to the boss.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the transfer update…


