Just 1 error: QPR star has nailed down first-team spot and Hoops will be eager to keep him

Queens Park Rangers take on Millwall this evening as they look to get back to winning ways at home after a disappointing afternoon at the weekend against Huddersfield Town.

Rangers have overall had a good 2021 so far with them putting together some decent form and they’ll be aiming for a top-half finish after a tough few weeks in the first period of the campaign.

One man has been consistently solid throughout, however, and that is goalkeeper Seny Dieng.

QPR struggled for a regular number one last season with neither Joe Lumley or Liam Kelly really doing enough to nail down the spot in between the sticks and, naturally, that presented Dieng with an opportunity to show what he had learned during his spells out on loan.

Indeed, it appears he picked up a great deal with him indisputably the club’s number one now and, arguably, their most consistent performer this season.

Here are some of his most impressive stats:

A good shot-stopper, a calming presence, a commanding voice, and strong when the ball comes into the box in the air; Dieng has lots of great qualities for a top-level goalkeeper.

He’s pulled off a number of fabulous saves to keep QPR in games this year and has also been crucially consistent – something lacking at the Hoops in the recent past.

He’s yet to make an error that’s led to a goal whilst he’s made just one that led to a shot – that underlines his class, focus, and reliability this season.

Certainly, he’s been one of the best goalkeepers in the Championship this year and, as the Hoops look to build on what will likely be a mid-table finish this season, keeping him around for 21/22 will be crucial.