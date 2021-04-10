Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘Jury still out’, ‘Looks class’ – These Derby County fans debate individual after Norwich City defeat

Published

5 mins ago

on

Derby County were beaten by Norwich City this afternoon, with Kieran Dowell getting the only goal of the game.

Despite the loss, Wayne Rooney can take positives from how his team played, as they generally matched up well against the runaway Championship leaders.

Teden Mengi was handed another start at centre-back, with the on-loan Manchester United man impressing against one of the best attacks in the division.

The 18-year-old hasn’t always convinced since joining from the Red Devils, but that’s to be expected given his age, and Mengi is certainly improving.

A deal to bring the defender back to Pride Park is already believed to have been agreed, so Derby fans could be seeing a lot more of Mengi in the future.

And, it’s fair to say most would be for that, as they are pleased with the progress the player is making.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…


