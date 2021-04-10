‘Jury still out’, ‘Looks class’ – These Derby County fans debate individual after Norwich City defeat

Derby County were beaten by Norwich City this afternoon, with Kieran Dowell getting the only goal of the game.

Despite the loss, Wayne Rooney can take positives from how his team played, as they generally matched up well against the runaway Championship leaders.

Teden Mengi was handed another start at centre-back, with the on-loan Manchester United man impressing against one of the best attacks in the division.

The 18-year-old hasn’t always convinced since joining from the Red Devils, but that’s to be expected given his age, and Mengi is certainly improving.

A deal to bring the defender back to Pride Park is already believed to have been agreed, so Derby fans could be seeing a lot more of Mengi in the future.

And, it’s fair to say most would be for that, as they are pleased with the progress the player is making.

Here we look at some of the reaction to his display from Twitter…

Stick him next to an experienced centre half next season and he'll shine. Looks class. — Twedds (@METwedds) April 10, 2021

Was very good today, that tackle on Placheta was a beauty — Hayden 🇪🇸 (@haydenland_) April 10, 2021

That last ditch tackle against Placheta kept us in the game. Gotta take all the positives out of that game, put up a right good fight! — Theo Watson (@TheoWatsonTDC) April 10, 2021

Think him and Clarke could be a great pairing, if given time to build a partnership. Would obviously require getting them both back next season. — DCFCHub (@DcfcHub) April 10, 2021

I rate him and look forward to seeing him in a more progressive campaign, next season. — Scott Gretton (@ScottGretton) April 10, 2021

He was terrible against Reading… if he is going to be a first team player next season he needs to be consistent a CB has to be minimum 7 out of 10 week in week out can’t be good one week then shocking the next… we need to build on a solid defence… jury still out for me — Gav (@Gav1981) April 10, 2021

Got to secure him on loan for next season. — James Bestwick (@JamesBestwick3) April 10, 2021