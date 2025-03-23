Former Premier League midfielder and current Sky Sports pundit David Prutton has given his verdict over whether he feels Manchester United and England legend Wayne Rooney should return to management in the EFL soon, after he was sacked by Plymouth Argyle last December.

Rooney enjoyed a fantastic career as a player, and finished his days on the pitch in 2021 as both United and England's record goalscorers, and as an icon throughout world football for his exploits in the Premier League.

He has had stints in charge of Derby County, D.C. United, Birmingham City and Plymouth Argyle so far, but has found success hard to come by at all four clubs. His capability to be a manager or head-coach has been questioned as a result of those tough spells, but he has made it clear that he wishes to return to the dugout soon.

David Prutton issues 'jury is still out' verdict on Wayne Rooney's management

Rooney took his first steps into management at Derby County in 2020, and he was able to keep the Rams afloat in the Championship in his maiden campaign in charge, but oversaw relegation to League One due to points deductions in 2022 and left that same summer.

His second job took him back to MLS outfit D.C. United, where he spent two seasons as a player from 2018 to 2019, but he lasted just 15 months in the American capital before he departed by mutual consent in October 2023.

Rooney has since had stints in charge of both Birmingham City and Plymouth, but has failed to apply his tactics and extensive knowledge of the game to either job. He was sacked by Blues in January 2024 after winning just twice in 15 matches, and then let go by Argyle in December with a 20% win percentage and the club sat bottom of the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney's managerial career statistics Team (Years) Games managed W D L PPG Derby County (2020-2022) 84 25 21 38 1.16 D.C. United (2022-2023) 53 14 13 26 1.04 Birmingham City (2023-2024) 15 2 4 9 0.67 Plymouth Argyle (2024) 25 5 6 14 0.84

Sky Sports presenter and pundit David Prutton thinks that Rooney still has something to give to management, but feels as if he may be better-suited to being a pundit right now after his struggles at Plymouth.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Prutton said: “The Wayne Rooney (situation) is very, very intriguing indeed.

“Having heard very good things about the way he man-manages players, I’ve yet to meet a player that has played for him as yet that didn’t enjoy himself under him, didn’t enjoy the situation.

“But, rather more bluntly, the results haven’t really reflected that enjoyment from the players, have they? Obviously you get extenuating circumstances with Derby County, at Birmingham City the appointment was seemingly on the back foot, given the outline of what the style of football needed to be, and most recently with Plymouth.

“You get the sense that he is just a man that adores the game, a man that quite simply lives and breathes it. I’ve really enjoyed his punditry, but potentially that door that he has stepped through, or put one foot into, to sit on telly and talk about it, he’s got the gravitas, hasn’t he?

“He’s got the experience and has certainly got the CV and the medals. I’d listen to him sit and do that.

“Whether it transfers into what we see on the pitch with a Wayne Rooney side, I would think it’s fair to say that we haven’t, as yet. Whether there is that ability to knit the two together, time will tell.

“There will be clubs across the divisions that would see the name, and see the catch of having a monumental, legendary, world footballing icon at the helm, but as I said, the jury is still out when it comes to the actual results and the tangibles of what you get from a football club i.e. the points accrued, and where his teams finish.

“Do I see him (returning to management in the EFL)? It depends on the point of view of the hunger of what he wants to do, but I’m also quite enjoying and welcoming of his takes on footballing matters at the very highest level, sitting and looking comfortable in a studio.”

Rooney has not ruled out a return to management despite previous struggles

Rooney clearly has a lot of love for football, but being a top player does not always translate into being a good manager or head-coach. He has arguably picked up jobs, like the ones at Birmingham and Plymouth, due to who he is, rather than his managerial credibility, but that also works the other way, as he has then been scrutinised a lot more than most EFL bosses when something has gone wrong.

The 39-year-old has tried his hand at punditry on numerous occasions since his 2021 retirement, and even back when he was still a player. His most recent role of that nature has been on Amazon Prime's coverage of the Champions League, while he also frequently appears on The Overlap's 'Stick To Football' podcast alongside the likes of Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

He rejoined the podcast line-up following his Argyle sacking in December, and despite being unable to prove himself at Home Park, he did not rule out a return to the dugout in the near future when asked by Neville about his plans for management in a January episode.

He said: "I would like to go back in (to management). I would do, but it would have to be the right club. Certainly the right club.

"I think you always have that ego, don't you? You always have that confidence that you can go in and get the best out of a bad or difficult situation. Obviously, that wasn't the case (at Plymouth). I am going to enjoy time with my family, though."

"Every club I've been at, I've put myself in a really challenging situation, so if I'm with a better group of players, or, whatever level that is.

"Sometimes you've got different ideas which you think you are trying to put across to a group of players, and then sometimes maybe you have a bit of arrogance where you think 'yeah, this is the right way, you have to do it the right way.'"

Rooney went on to insist that he loved his time at Plymouth, but did admit that he is now looking to do "different things" following his tough spell at Home Park.

Whether he will return to management in the EFL soon remains to be seen. It is fair to say that it will be tough now for him to earn a second-tier job on merit, but a League One club may wish to give him the reins to try and succeed at a lower level soon.