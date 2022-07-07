“Jurgen Klopp’s trusted him” – Bolton Wanderers fan pundit shares thoughts on Liverpool transfer agreement

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Bolton Wanderers can say they made a Premier League signing this summer after securing the services of Liverpool youngster Conor Roberts.

It was recently confirmed that the 18-year-old will spend the 2022/23 season on loan at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Despite the young full-back’s tender age, he has made five senior Liverpool appearances to date, and appeared three times for the Northern Ireland national team.

Having pulled off the move, we asked FLW’s Bolton Wanderers fan pundit Oliver Jaques for his thoughts on Bradley linking up with Ian Evatt’s side for the season.

“I think Conor Bradley’s a brilliant signing,” Oliver told FLW.

“Obviously I think if you spoke to most Bolton fans they’d say that Marlon Fossey was a key target. He was one of the guys that we wanted to bring back after last season and performed really well.

“So it was a little bit sceptical when it came out that we wouldn’t be getting him back and there’s a little bit of worry about the replacement we get in for him – but I’ve heard great things about Conor Bradley so far.

“In his first friendly he got two assists about 20 minutes into the game.

“Those kind of players that can slot in with minimal time with their new teammates and add to what we’ve got going forward is brilliant.

“And, obviously, you’ve got the fact that Jurgen Klopp’s trusted him at Champions League and Premier League level and if he can get in at that sort of set up you’ve got to think he is up to it for Bolton.”

The Verdict

On the surface of things, Conor Bradley certainly has all the tools to succeed at League One level.

With experience in and around Premier League and Champions League squads, the transition to League One may take a little getting used to, but once settled, he should thrive.

To have international caps at such a young age shows there is real talent there, and it is now about Ian Evatt extracting that for the season.

It will certainly be an exciting journey for the 18-year-old, who sounds like he is already making a good impression on Wanderers fans.