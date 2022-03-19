Jurgen Klopp sends Nottingham Forest warning to Liverpool ahead of FA Cup clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side not to underestimate Sunday evening’s opponents Nottingham Forest despite the gulf in class between the two sides, speaking to the Liverpool Echo.

The East Midlands outfit have defeated Premier League sides Arsenal and Leicester City to get to the quarter-finals stage of the FA Cup, also coming out on top against Championship promotion chasers Huddersfield Town after going 1-0 down against the Terriers.

They face a side that are currently hot on the heels of Manchester City for the Premier League title and won the Carabao Cup last month, becoming serial winners under Jurgen Klopp with a top-tier title and Champions League under their belt in recent years.

However, they face the tough task of heading to the City Ground, a stadium that has been rocking under the stewardship of Steve Cooper with the second-tier side rising from the bottom of the table to promotion contention under the Welshman this term.

Not only has Djed Spence played well for the Reds this term, but the whole team have also contributed with the likes of Joe Worrall and Scott McKenna performing well in defence, James Garner displaying his class in the middle of the park and Keinan Davis has stepped up well in the absence of Lewis Grabban.

Klopp is one man who certainly isn’t underestimating the task his side face tomorrow evening.

The German said: “Yes, they are a Championship side but one in a really good moment.

“Steve Cooper is doing a brilliant job there.

“You can see how they set up a system, they have big talents in the team as well. Probably the whole Premier League is after them.”

The Verdict:

Not only are Forest a team that has good individual players, but they are also playing well as a team and look like a side that have been playing together for years, one of the main reasons why they are in their current position.

Forest are a side that have underachieved in recent years – but Cooper seems to be bringing the feel-good factor back to the City Ground and with the crowd firmly behind them – this will give them a real advantage over others at home.

The second-tier side’s supporters have always got behind their team – but the difference now is the fact they have something to shout about and this has cranked the atmosphere up another few notches – a real boost for the players.

They also seem to have real off-field stability, something that will put many Forest fans’ minds at rest and they look set for a bright future if the board can continue to make the right decisions.

Cooper’s men will also be the underdogs coming into this one and won’t be expected to get the win because of that, so this weight off their shoulders may provide them with a real psychological boost ahead of this weekend’s clash.