Southampton are set to receive a "formal" offer for midfielder, Romeo Lavia, from Liverpool.

Lavia has managed to retain a high reputation despite Southampton's relegation back into the Championship, with the midfielder having a handful of top-flight suitors.

Liverpool are amongst those keeping tabs on Lavia, with Football Insider suggesting that a "formal move" for the Southampton man is on the horizon.

What's the latest transfer news regarding Romeo Lavia?

Football Insider's latest report has revealed that Jurgen Klopp is pushing "hard" for a deal for Lavia behind the scenes at Anfield and is "extremely keen" to add the midfielder to his ranks.

Jordan Henderson (33) and Fabinho (29) are the subject of bids from Saudi Arabia, with Liverpool identifying 19-year-old Lavia as their No.1 target to replace the pair if they do, indeed, leave the club this summer.

Lavia is believed to be "convinced by the Liverpool project" following meetings with the club's recruitment team.

What is Romeo Lavia's contract situation?

At the point Lavia was announced as a Southampton player last summer, the club confirmed that he'd signed a five-year deal upon his move from Manchester City.

He's 12 months into that agreement, which is due to expire in the summer of 2027.

Despite relegation into the Championship at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, Southampton retain a strong negotiating position.

How much is Romeo Lavia worth?

Lavia signed for Southampton from Manchester City last summer, with the BBC reporting at the time that the fee involved was £10.5m potentially rising to £14m.

It was also claimed that City had a "buy-back option" on the Belgian, which Fabrizio Romano has confirmed comes into play in 2024 at the price of £40m.

This summer, then, is Southampton's time to drive the price up on Lavia before City's buy-back option can be activated. Sky Sports claim that with interest from Arsenal, Chelsea and Liverpool, the club are confident of a £50m fee.

Man City would be owed 20% of any "selling fee".

Would Lavia be a good signing for Liverpool?

Lavia got a good chunk of Premier League experience under his belt last season for Southampton, in what was something of a breakout campaign following his move from Man City.

The 19-year-old played in 29 of the club's 38 fixtures, starting 26 times.

He showed good quality in central midfield and, in a difficult campaign, was one of the club's better performers. He's still got room for improvement, but the potential is all there, underlined by Man City, Arsenal and Chelsea all joining Liverpool with an interest in a future agreement.

Lavia's age means that he's got the potential to be the heartbeat of Liverpool's side for the next decade, and he would undoubtedly help continue their midfield revamp alongside Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

The sticking point might well be the price Southampton are looking for, yet with Man City having the option to trigger a £40m deal in 12 months, it might just be worth Liverpool stumping up the additional £10m this summer to get ahead of their rivals in the race.