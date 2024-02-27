Highlights Klopp loves the Championship for its intensity.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has revealed his 'love' for the Championship as his side prepare to take on Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Jurgen Klopp praises the Championship

The German, who is set to leave the Reds at the end of the season, is hoping to end the campaign on a high, with Liverpool winning the League Cup on Sunday.

They could actually end up with four trophies, as they’re still in the FA Cup, the Europa League, and they sit top of the Premier League ahead of the final months of the season.

Southampton will be hoping to prevent the quadruple though, as they’re making the trip to Anfield in the FA Cup looking to pull off what would be considered a big shock.

However, with Liverpool currently enduring a long injury list, Russell Martin will no doubt feel his side are capable of getting a win, despite their recent struggles in the league, which has seen Saints drop to fourth in the table.

Yet, Klopp won’t be taking them lightly, as he told journalist Lewis Steele that he is a massive fan of the second tier of English football, and specifically the ‘intensity’ of the games.

“I love the Championship, I watched Leeds v Leicester last week. Wow. The football intensity in the Championship is absolutely insane. Saw West Brom recently, a real football-playing idea. Ipswich as well. The league is incredibly difficult.

“I forgot Hull by the way, oof. So nice to see Fabio (Carvalho) completely confident again. Both him and (Tyler Morton) are dominant players. Development of both is fantastic.”

Southampton can cause Liverpool problems

Obviously, the hosts will be big favourites for this game, but Southampton will feel they’re capable of coming through it when you look at the absentees the Reds have.

Martin’s squad is one packed with quality at this level, and most will have played at Anfield in the past, so they won’t be overawed by the occasion. Plus, they should be fresher considering many of the Liverpool players will have featured in a final that went into extra-time on Sunday.

The priority this season has always been the Championship for Southampton, but after three defeats in four, a win at Liverpool could be just what they need to get their season going again.

Jurgen Klopp is right to praise the Championship

On a wider point, Klopp’s praise of the Championship is fully justified, and once again, it’s been a remarkable season for many reasons.

Championship Table (As it stands February 27th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 34 41 78 2 Leeds United 34 37 72 3 Ipswich Town 34 23 72 4 Southampton 34 23 67

At the top, there are four teams who could yield massive points returns in the battle for automatic promotion, and at the bottom, there’s arguably ten teams worried about relegation, whilst the fight for the top six is intriguing as well.

So, it’s certainly delivering excitement and tension, and, as Klopp points out, the intensity of the games is what makes the league so special, as they’re all competitive, and some will argue that no VAR is another bonus at this level.