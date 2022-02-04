Jurgen Klopp issues Liverpool transfer stance on Fulham’s Fabio Carvalho following deadline day drama

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has admitted that he is still keen for his club to secure a deal for Fulham starlet Fabio Carvalho after a deadline day swoop for the teenager fell through.

After a whole month of intense speculation surrounding his name, it looked like going into the final days of the January transfer window that the 19-year-old was all-set to remain at the Cottagers until the end of the season.

However Liverpool – who have been long-term admirers of the attacking midfielder – decided to show their immediate interest in securing a deal for the Lisbon-born playmaker, who has seven Championship goals to his name this season.

Negotiations went into the final hours of the window but an £8 million fee was finally agreed between the two clubs, but the real sticking point was whether or not they could get a loan back for Carvalho to Craven Cottage sorted before the 11pm deadline.

Fulham were adamant that the teen would not depart unless that was sorted and as 11pm struck and with no deal sheets in the EFL to grant an extension to negotiations, the deal fell through and Carvalho remains a Fulham player until the end of the season.

Football League World exclusively revealed earlier this week that the Reds were confident of reaching a transfer agreement with Fulham for Carvalho’s signature without having to go to a tribunal in the summer and speaking to the media on Friday morning, Klopp confirmed his interest in making a deal happen still.

“Of course we are still interested,” the German said, per The Athletic.

“It would be crazy if we were not. We will see what happens.”

The Verdict

It feels like a matter of when, not if Carvalho ends up moving to Anfield.

Everything was agreed before the deadline apart from the paperwork being signed and sealed, so it shouldn’t be too hard to come to terms to a deal.

Of course they could go through a tribunal, much like what they did with Harvey Elliott, but the competition may be too strong in the summer with other clubs being interested and you’d think that Liverpool would rather sort a fee out now.

Carvalho’s reputation could only grow between now and the end of the season so it may be best for the Reds to negotiate as soon as possible with the Londoners.