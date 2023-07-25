Romeo Lavia has given the "green light" to Liverpool to complete a deal with Southampton, according to Florian Plettenberg of Sky Sports Germany.

Liverpool remain keen to sign Lavia from Southampton alongside Chelsea, and he will cost a fee of close to £50 million, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Southampton have yet to see any high-profile departures from the club so far, but interest is definitely there as numerous players are being linked to teams from the Premier League or abroad.

James Ward-Prowse is among those still at St. Mary's, as is the young Belgian. The 19-year-old joined Southampton for a reported fee of around £14 million from Manchester City last summer, which means the Saints are set to make a huge profit on the player, just 12 months on from signing him.

He has impressed on the south coast and was a mainstay in the Southampton team that were relegated last season. Lavia has returned to the club this summer, with pre-season preparations underway.

It is unclear how much longer Lavia will now be a Southampton player, but the Belgian international made 34 appearances in his first full season as a professional player in the top-flight.

It has been previously stated that Southampton need to sell Lavia this summer. That's according to Football Insider who believe that the defensive-midfielder is seen as one of the most sellable assets at the club after their relegation from the Premier League.

Leicester City have already commanded big fees for Harvey Barnes and James Maddison this summer, but neither of Southampton or Leeds United have managed to sell a player for major money so far during the window.

Arsenal, Manchester United, and Chelsea have all been credited with an interest in the 19-year-old so far. While Liverpool have had the strongest interest, as they look at potential midfield options to replace Jordan Henderson, and possibly Fabinho, too.

Florian Plettenberg has the latest update regarding the defensive-midfielder, he believes that Liverpool are now in pole position over their competitors as they source a replacement for Henderson. He said: "Romeo Lavia: Understand that Liverpool is the top favorite now!"

Not only that, but Lavia is keen to join the Reds, Plettenberg added: "Lavia wants to join Liverpool and has given the green light!"

However, the clubs have not agreed anything yet, and Lavia's valuation is clear, he continued: "No agreement between the clubs yet but concrete negotiations are ongoing. His price valuation was around £50m."

Should Lavia join Liverpool?

Lavia is a very gifted midfield player and Liverpool appears to be the best destination for him right now, given the revamp in midfield.

He can play a good amount of minutes for them next season and gain European experience for the next stage of his development as well.

Lavia is an excellent player and it is expected by many that he will reach new levels when playing for a better side next season. His potential is elite and a club such as Liverpool under the management of Jurgen Klopp have the ability to unlock that.

He will also give Southampton a nice wedge of cash to play with in the market as well, should they receive anywhere near the £50 million valuation Romano and Pletttenberg have alluded to.