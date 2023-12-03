Highlights Quansah's impressive performances for Liverpool have likely decreased the chances of him being loaned out in January, according to Klopp's latest comments.

Liverpool's decision not to sign another center back in the summer has been justified by Quansah's emergence as a first-team option.

Preston and Leicester may need to start considering alternative targets for the January transfer window, as the chances of signing Quansah seem slim.

With the January transfer window now just a month away, many clubs in the Football League may be looking to their Premier League counterparts, for potential loan signings.

For a number of young players, temporary moves away from their parent clubs could arguably be their best chance to regular game time under their belt in the second half of this season.

That obviously makes such moves appealing for them, not least in the way it aids their development, setting them up to progress in their careers.

Those Football League clubs meanwhile, are then allowed to benefit from the considerable potential, and already considerable ability, that many of those players possess.

Looking ahead to the next transfer market that is moving onto the horizon, it seems that one player who could well be targeted for such a move, is Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah.

Which clubs have been linked with Quansah?

According to journalist Alan Nixon, one side who are interested in a potential January loan deal for Quansah, is Preston North End.

The Deepdale club do have a good recent relationship with Liverpool, in terms of recent transfer business.

Sepp van Den Berg enjoyed an impressive spell on loan with North End from the Anfield club back in the 2021/22 campaign, while this summer saw the Lilywhites agree both a permanent deal for striker Layton Stewart, and loan move for right-back Calvin Ramsay, with Liverpool.

Meanwhile, Championship league leaders Leicester City have also been credited with an interest with Quansah, as they look to add to their central defensive options in January.

Now though, it seems as though the second-tier duo could be left disappointed when it comes to their hopes of securing a deal for Quansah, come the turn of the year, judging by the latest comments from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.

After spending the second half of last season on loan in League One with Bristol Rovers, his first taste of senior football, injuries and suspensions have somewhat unexpectedly seen Quansah work his way into Klopp's side.

The centre-back has already made ten appearances in all competitions for Liverpool this season, where he has generally been a reliable presence for the Reds.

Thursday night saw the 20-year-old make the latest of those appearances, as he played the full 90 minutes of a 4-0 thumping of Austrian side LASK in the Europa League.

Jarell Quansah senior career so far (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Club Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Liverpool Premier League 10 0 1 2022/23 Bristol Rovers League One 16 0 0 *As of 1st December 2023 **On loan

Speaking after that game, Klopp was keen to praise Quansah for his latest performance for Liverpool.

Beyond that, the Reds boss also went on to suggest that the emergence of the 20-year-old as a first-team option at Anfield during the current campaign, had justified his side's decision not to sign another centre-back in the summer when many were suggesting they should do so.

As a result, the fact that Klopp believes that Quansah's form has proven Liverpool right in their transfer stance over not bringing in another centre-back, it would feel like a strange move for the club to then loan the 20-year-old out in January.

Were they to do that, it would likely force them to reverse that decision and bring in another defender in the window, something that would feel hard to explain given these comments from Klopp, which seem to highlight how pleased he has been with Quansah.

Consequently, it feels that if Klopp has his way, the chances of Preston or Leicester signing Quansah in January, are now rather slim.

That will of course be a blow for those two clubs, leaving them short on the options they seemingly want at centre-back, and missing out on a player who is currently showing just how good he is, at a very high level.

With all that in mind, you get the feeling that Klopp's latest comments on Quansah will not have gone down all that well at either Preston or Leicester, and both may already need to start thinking about alternative targets, for the January transfer window.